U.S. women’s national team manager Emma Hayes is putting the pressure on her squad to close the “gap” to Spain and Japan following the Stars and Stripes’ triumph in the Concacaf W Championship quarterfinals.

All eyes were on the reigning Olympic gold medalists when they faced off with El Salvador on Friday. Not only was the USWNT playing for a place in the semifinals, but it also needed to win to book its spot in Brazil next summer at the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Hayes’s women were the heavy favorites heading into the encounter at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium, even without the injured Trinity Rodman, and they soon showed why. The hosts romped their way to a 8–0 victory, in which Ashley Sanchez bagged a hat trick and five other players got on the scoresheet.

The USWNT will now play Jamaica in the semifinals on Tuesday, a match that has Hayes’s full attention. “I said congratulations to the team, but this is a tournament and we want to win the tournament, so I’m only thinking about our next game against Jamaica,” she said after the lopsided win.

“Of course, since the Olympics, our next goal was to qualify for the World Cup. We’ve now done that, but we haven’t achieved anything, we’ve just qualified for the World Cup.”

Winning the Concacaf W Championship is clearly the next goal for the Stars and Stripes, but there is a broader achievement Hayes wants to see from her squad.

Hayes Zeroes in on USWNT’s Major Weakness

Emma Hayes is challenging her team to get better in the final third. | Georgia Soares/USSF/Getty Images

Much like they were in the quarterfinals, the Stars and Stripes are the favorites to get past Jamaica and then their final opponents to waltz to Concacaf W Championship glory. The real challenge lies ahead, at the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The USWNT just played the reigning world champion Spain in two international friendlies back in October, and was outclassed in both outings. La Roja secured a 2–0 victory in the first clash and the second ended in a 2–2 draw, a result only salvaged by an 86th-minute equalizer from Mallory Swanson.

After the draw, Hayes admitted Spain “is the best team in the world,” while the USWNT is “still in progress,” but “deserving of being world champions.”

A month later, Hayes now knows exactly what her team needs to work on to catch up to Spain and also Japan. “I’ve said this to the team, I’ve said it publicly: We create as many chances as Japan and Spain in world football. We don’t score as many goals as those two teams, and that is a gap for us to close,” she said Friday.

The USWNT put on a thrilling show on Friday. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

“I think you saw tonight the decisiveness that I’ve been speaking about in multiple press conferences, and this is the expectation that we demand. And the players lived up to that, and I’m super proud of it.”

The players were indeed decisive against El Salvador. By the halftime whistle, the Stars and Stripes had a 7–0 lead, a feat only achieved twice before in the team’s history. Kennedy Wesley opened the scoring in the ninth minute before goals from Tierna Davidson, Mallory Swanson, Sanchez and Sophia Wilson followed. Croix Bethune added an exclamation point in the 80th minute.

It marked only the second time in the last 11 matches the USWNT scored more than two goals. It’s a step in the right direction for the four-time world champion, but the real test will be if they can replicate such fantastic finishing when it faces worthy opposition.