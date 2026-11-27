The U.S. women’s national team will be without major starpower when it faces El Salvador on Friday night, an all-important match that has the 2027 FIFA World Cup on the line.

The Stars and Stripes host the South American foe in Mansfield, Texas for the quarterfinals of the Concacaf W Championship. A victory will punch their ticket to Brazil next summer; however, it will have to be achieved without Trinity Rodman.

The 24-year-old star forward has been ruled out with a minor shoulder injury that she suffered in the 2026 NWSL Championship match last week. Rodman’s Washington Spirit fell 2–1 to Kansas City Current, losing a third consecutive title match. Rodman collided with Current’s Laney Rouse in the fifth minute, falling hard to the ground. After a lengthy evaluation by the trainers, she returned to the pitch, yet suffered another heavy hit to the left shoulder in the 85th minute when she collided with KC Current goalkeeper Lorena inside the box.

Rodman received treatment on the field before seeing out the final minutes, adamant to end the Spirit’s title match curse. Rodman even found the back of the net in the ninth minute of stoppage time; however, it was ultimately not enough to surpass Kansas City, who had doubled their lead just two minutes prior.

Rodman suffered a hard hit in the fifth minute of the NWSL Championship. | Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

“For Trin, she took a pretty hard hit. She was pretty beat up after the [NWSL Championship],” USWNT manager Emma Hayes said, per ESPN’s Jeff Kassouf. “This happens, and unfortunately, she’s not fit for this camp, but I’m sure she will be back by January.”

It is a major blow to the USWNT. Injury plagued the last two years, Rodman enjoyed a career-best season in 2026, scoring 15 goals and recording 10 assists in 33 NWSL matches across the regular season and playoffs.

Rodman will miss the entirety of the Concacaf W Championship, which concludes with the final on Dec. 5. She will be replaced on the USWNT’s roster by 22-year-old Gotham FC forward Jaedyn Shaw, who has 10 goals and five assists in 37 caps.

’The Game of Their Lives’—Emma Hayes Anticipates Fierce Battle

Emma Hayes doesn’t care about world rankings. | Georgia Soares/USSF/Getty Images

The USWNT, who has won four women’s World Cups, is the heavy favorite in Friday’s clash. The No. 2 Americans sit 76 places above El Salvador in FIFA’s world rankings.

Hayes had refused to internalize the standings, knowing that the South American minnows are more than capable of playing spoiler as they fight for a first-ever World Cup appearance.

“I always respect every opponent, and you have to start with that,” Hayes told reporters Thursday. “I think if you start looking at things like rankings, then you prime your brain to say things like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be an easy game.’

“More often than not, from my experiences, they end up being more challenging for lots of reasons. First of all, for El Salvador, this is going to be the game of their lives. They get the opportunity to qualify for the World Cup.”

According to ESPN, El Salvador has even been offered a $1 million bonus if it qualifies for the global tournament, which a win over the USWNT would immediately achieve.

“They have a lot of pride, and they want to perform for their country,” Hayes said about El Salvador’s players. “There’s something at stake, and because of that, it’s not a friendly game. And disrupting a team like the United States, it might not be going toe-to-toe with us in certain parts of the game, but making it difficult for us? 100%, I think that will be the case.”