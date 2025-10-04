Emotional Enzo Maresca Commends Liverpool for Diogo Jota Reaction
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca hailed Liverpool’s “fantastic” start to the season in the wake of Diogo Jota’s death in July.
Jota was tragically killed in a car crash alongside his brother André Silva, leaving the entire footballing world stunned by his sudden passing.
Maresca is no stranger to losing a teammate in such circumstances having been a teammate of Antonio Puerta’s at Sevilla. The talented wing back suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in a game against Getafe in August 2007 and passed away in hospital three days later aged just 22.
Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s evening kick off, Maresca was asked about the vulnerabilities the reigning Premier League champions have shown on the pitch in recent weeks.
But the Italian looked beyond the defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray to point how Liverpool have coped admirably in the face of such adversity, touching on the difficulties he’s experienced in Seville.
“I don't think that now it's better to play Liverpool just because they drop points in the last two games. It's always a tough game. Always a big team,” Maresca said.
“For me personally, the way they are doing this season, in any case, is fantastic. Especially after [Diogo] Jota's tragedy. I live exactly the same when I was a player 20 years ago. It's not easy for the players, it's not easy for the club, it's not easy for the manager when you arrive at the training ground and you see every day that place empty. So you have to be very strong.
“And this is the reason why for me they are doing not good, even better than good, even more. Because they are trying to deal with a problem that is not easy.”
Maresca: I Trust My Young Players
Chelsea have an extensive injury and suspension list heading into Saturday’s game, with Maresca’s defence especially affected. Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo are all injured, while Trevoh Chalobah is suspended after he was sent off in last weekend’s 3–1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.
That means a potential start for Josh Acheampong in central defence, who has previously been afforded starting minutes by Maresca when others have been available.
“I think it's a fact that I really trust the young players. Not just the young players that we buy, but also the young players from the academy,” the former Leicester City manager told reporters.
“Again, we gave games last year to Josh Acheampong, having players on the bench, senior players. So that shows that I trust young players. The same thing happened with Ty [George]. So I really trust all the players we have. As you said, in this moment we have four or five defenders out. But we're going to try to adapt and find the right solution for tomorrow.”