The Emotional Hidden Detail Behind Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Boots

Eagle-eyed supporters noticed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s moving tribute to former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota during Real Madrid’s 1–0 win over Benfica.

Jota was tragically killed in a car accident alongside his brother André Silva last July, shaking the football world and wider community.

Countless tributes poured in to commemorate Jota and his brother, with his ex-Liverpool clubmates particularly affected by the tragedy. Alexander-Arnold started a new chapter in his career over the same period by joining Real Madrid, but he continues to honour Jota’s memory.

The right back was pictured wearing boots engraved with the No. 20—Jota’s shirt number at Anfield, which has since been retired by the club at senior and youth level—alongside an infinity symbol during Madrid’s Champions League tie with Benfica in Jota’s native Portugal.

Liverpool supporters continue to sing Jota’s famous chant in the 20th minute of every match and memorials have also been established outside Anfield and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux—another of his former clubs.

Alexander-Arnold was a close friend to Jota during their time together on Merseyside and issued an emotional tribute after his passing last July.

“He was a very close friend, someone who lit up a room when he was in it,” said the Madrid defender. “I shared the dressing room for five years [and have] amazing memories on and off the pitch with him. It goes without saying he will never be forgotten by anyone. He will live long in all our memories for the amazing man and player he was.”

Alexander-Arnold Responds to Alleged Racist Abuse at Benfica

Gianluca Prestianni (left) allegedly racially abused Vinicius Junior on Tuesday night. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold was involved in the controversial meeting between Madrid and Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League knockout playoff round which was temporarily halted in the second half after Vinicius Junior was allegedly racially abused by opponent Gianluca Prestianni.

UEFA are currently investigating the incident but Alexander-Arnold was among those to condemn Prestianni after he allegedly called Vinicius a “monkey.”

“Of course I can’t comment too much, it’s ongoing investigation,” the 27-year-old told Amazon Prime after the game. “But it’s a disgrace to football, Vini has suffered from this, it’s disgusting.

“It’s overshadowed the performance, after such an amazing goal. Vini has been subjected to this a few times in his career, it’s happened tonight and ruined the night for us as a team.

“It’s a disgrace to football, there’s no place for it in football, it’s disgusting.”

