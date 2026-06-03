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England 2026 World Cup Shirt Numbers: Kane, Bellingham Headline Reveal

England embarks on its first tournament under Thomas Tuchel looking to end 60 years of hurt.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
England has lofty ambitions in North America.
England has lofty ambitions in North America. | Michael Regan/The FA/The FA/Getty Images

England has confirmed its squad numbers for the 2026 World Cup, with few surprises as the nation’s heavy-hitters retain their preferred jerseys.

The Three Lions have high hopes heading into this summer’s competition in North America, led by German knockout specialist Thomas Tuchel at a major tournament for the first time. A star-studded squad offers promise of a first title in exactly 60 years.

There were some shock omissions from Tuchel’s final 26-man roster—Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Harry Maguire among the absentees—but those journeying to the tournament have now been given an indication of their playing time by the numbers selected for them.

England’s 2026 World Cup Jersey Numbers: Full List of Players

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham is hoping to rediscover his best form this summer. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Player

Jersey Number

Jordan Pickford

1

Ezri Konsa

2

Nico O’Reilly

3

Declan Rice

4

John Stones

5

Marc Guéhi

6

Bukayo Saka

7

Elliot Anderson

8

Harry Kane

9

Jude Bellingham

10

Marcus Rashford

11

Tino Livramento

12

Dean Henderson

13

Jordan Henderson

14

Dan Burn

15

Kobbie Mainoo

16

Morgan Rogers

17

Anthony Gordon

18

Ollie Watkins

19

Noni Madueke

20

Eberechi Eze

21

Ivan Toney

22

James Trafford

23

Reece James

24

Djed Spence

25

Jarell Quansah

26

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham Claim Preferred Numbers

Harry Kane
Harry Kane leads the charge for England. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

England’s high-profile names have unsurprisingly been offered their preferred numbers, with captain and star striker Harry Kane handed the No. 9 jersey for a third straight World Cup—the same number worn at Bayern Munich.

Jude Bellingham is expected to be England’s starting attacking midfielder in North America and has received the No.10 as a result, flanked by Bukayo Saka (No. 7) and Marcus Rashford (No. 11)—the latter evidently preferred to his Barcelona replacement Anthony Gordon (No. 18).

Declan Rice has clinched the No. 4 as one of England’s two central midfielders, with Elliot Anderson, England’s No. 8, partnering him this summer. It’s no shock to see Jordan Pickford retain the No. 1 shirt.

Group Stage Fixtures

  • England vs. Croatia—Wednesday, June 17 (4 p.m. ET)
  • England vs. Ghana—Tuesday, June 23 (4 p.m. ET)
  • Panama vs. England—Saturday, June 27 (5 p.m. ET)

The defense could feature Ezri Konsa (No. 2) and Nico O’Reilly (No. 3) at fullback, although Reece James (No. 24) appears more likely to start at right back than Konsa. Given James wears No. 24 with Chelsea, he may have simply chosen his preferred jersey.

John Stones has the No. 5 shirt and his former Manchester City teammate Marc Guéhi boasts the No. 6. They appear a likely center back partnership, although Konsa could disrupt them.

With Kobbie Mainoo having No. 16 and Morgan Rogers No. 17, the in-form duo might have to accept roles on the bench. The same applies to the likes of Ollie Watkins (No. 19), Noni Madueke (No. 20) and Eberechi Eze (No. 21).

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

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