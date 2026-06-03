England 2026 World Cup Shirt Numbers: Kane, Bellingham Headline Reveal

England has confirmed its squad numbers for the 2026 World Cup, with few surprises as the nation’s heavy-hitters retain their preferred jerseys.

The Three Lions have high hopes heading into this summer’s competition in North America, led by German knockout specialist Thomas Tuchel at a major tournament for the first time. A star-studded squad offers promise of a first title in exactly 60 years.

There were some shock omissions from Tuchel’s final 26-man roster—Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Harry Maguire among the absentees—but those journeying to the tournament have now been given an indication of their playing time by the numbers selected for them.

England’s 2026 World Cup Jersey Numbers: Full List of Players

Jude Bellingham is hoping to rediscover his best form this summer. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Player Jersey Number Jordan Pickford 1 Ezri Konsa 2 Nico O’Reilly 3 Declan Rice 4 John Stones 5 Marc Guéhi 6 Bukayo Saka 7 Elliot Anderson 8 Harry Kane 9 Jude Bellingham 10 Marcus Rashford 11 Tino Livramento 12 Dean Henderson 13 Jordan Henderson 14 Dan Burn 15 Kobbie Mainoo 16 Morgan Rogers 17 Anthony Gordon 18 Ollie Watkins 19 Noni Madueke 20 Eberechi Eze 21 Ivan Toney 22 James Trafford 23 Reece James 24 Djed Spence 25 Jarell Quansah 26

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham Claim Preferred Numbers

Harry Kane leads the charge for England. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

England’s high-profile names have unsurprisingly been offered their preferred numbers, with captain and star striker Harry Kane handed the No. 9 jersey for a third straight World Cup—the same number worn at Bayern Munich.

Jude Bellingham is expected to be England’s starting attacking midfielder in North America and has received the No.10 as a result, flanked by Bukayo Saka (No. 7) and Marcus Rashford (No. 11)—the latter evidently preferred to his Barcelona replacement Anthony Gordon (No. 18).

Declan Rice has clinched the No. 4 as one of England’s two central midfielders, with Elliot Anderson, England’s No. 8, partnering him this summer. It’s no shock to see Jordan Pickford retain the No. 1 shirt.

Group Stage Fixtures

England vs. Croatia —Wednesday, June 17 (4 p.m. ET)

—Wednesday, June 17 (4 p.m. ET) England vs. Ghana —Tuesday, June 23 (4 p.m. ET)

—Tuesday, June 23 (4 p.m. ET) Panama vs. England—Saturday, June 27 (5 p.m. ET)

The defense could feature Ezri Konsa (No. 2) and Nico O’Reilly (No. 3) at fullback, although Reece James (No. 24) appears more likely to start at right back than Konsa. Given James wears No. 24 with Chelsea, he may have simply chosen his preferred jersey.

John Stones has the No. 5 shirt and his former Manchester City teammate Marc Guéhi boasts the No. 6. They appear a likely center back partnership, although Konsa could disrupt them.

With Kobbie Mainoo having No. 16 and Morgan Rogers No. 17, the in-form duo might have to accept roles on the bench. The same applies to the likes of Ollie Watkins (No. 19), Noni Madueke (No. 20) and Eberechi Eze (No. 21).

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC