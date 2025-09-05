England Predicted Lineup vs. Andorra—2026 World Cup Qualifier
England will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing June international break when they host Andorra in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying on Saturday.
The Three Lions came under fire after an underwhelming 1–0 win over Andorra and 3–1 friendly defeat to Senegal three months ago, with Thomas Tuchel yet to make a positive impression on England supporters.
Demolishing European minnows Andorra would help appease fans somewhat and would ensure England maintain their perfect qualifying record ahead of a tricky trip to Serbia on Tuesday night.
Tuchel has injuries to contend with for the September period and will also be tempted to rest and rotate against Andorra given they sit 174th in FIFA’s world rankings.
Here’s how England could line up at Villa Park.
England Predicted Lineup vs. Andorra (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jordan Pickford—The Everton goalkeeper seldom puts a foot wrong at international level and will expect to enjoy a quiet evening against Andorra. He didn’t have to make a single save in the reverse fixture.
RB: Tino Livramento—Reece James, one of Tuchel’s favourites, could be chosen to start the clash with Serbia, with Livramento instead stepping in at Villa Park. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s omission offers the Newcastle United defender an opportunity.
CB: Ezri Konsa—Konsa has already been sent off at Villa Park this season but the centre back should have an easy ride on home soil against Andorra’s band of forwards this weekend.
CB: Dan Burn—Burn has kept two clean sheets already this term for Newcastle, including one at Villa Park, and could be handed his third England cap on Saturday.
LB: Djed Spence—The versatile Tottenham Hotspur full back has enjoyed a lengthy spell in the Spurs lineup and continues to impress on a weekly basis. He should make his senior England debut here.
DM: Jordan Henderson—Much like Gareth Southgate, Tuchel has taken a shine to veteran Henderson. The 35-year-old has made an encouraging start to life at Brentford since his summer switch.
DM: Declan Rice—Adam Wharton would likely have featured in this clash but withdrew from the England squad with injury. That could mean yet another England start for Rice.
RW: Jarrod Bowen—Bowen has quietly racked up 16 England appearances and while he’s only scored once, he’s always a livewire on the wing. He will be keen to add to his tally against an Andorra side who have lost all four qualifying matches without scoring.
AM: Morgan Rogers—Aston Villa have made a disappointing start to the Premier League season, limiting Rogers’ impact. However, Tuchel has retained faith in the attacking midfielder, who will benefit from injuries to Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham.
LW: Anthony Gordon—Gordon is currently serving a domestic suspension following his red card against Liverpool, meaning Saturday’s qualifier could keep him fresh ahead of his return for the Magpies.
ST: Harry Kane—No matter the opponent or circumstance, Kane normally starts for England. The Bayern Munich striker, who scored the winner against Andorra in June, is aiming to add to the 73 goals he’s scored for the national team.