England Predicted Lineup vs. Ireland: UEFA Nations League
Lee Carsley will manage his final game for England when the Three Lions welcome Ireland into Wembley Stadium for its final contest of 2024.
England convincingly defeated Greece in its first game of the international break, taking the lead of Group B in League 2 of the Nations League. The victory in Athens means the Three Lions control its destiny, if it defeats Ireland, then England will get promoted to League 1 of the Nations League just in time for the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.
Despite its shortened squad following the withdrawal of eight players, Lee Carley's men were dominant against Greece, with a number of solid performances, including a goal by Curtis Jones in his first senior international appearance.
Carsley will want to end his interim tenure on a high with a victory against the country who he represented on the pitch 40 times during his playing days. Changes will likely be made to the starting lineup, as players who didn't feature from the start against Greece like captain Harry Kane look poised to get the nod.
England Predicted Lineup vs. Ireland (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jordan Pickford—Pickford will look to keep a clean sheet in both games during the break as he remains England's undisputed starter between the sticks.
RB: Rico Lewis—The Manchester City youngster will one again feature from the start but could make way at some point so Tino Livramento can get his first minutes for the Three Lions.
CB: Marc Guéhi—The Crystal Palace center back has established himself as a mainstay in England's lineup, he'll get the nod once again.
CB: Kyle Walker—Walker isn't a stranger to the center back position. Ezri Konsa limped off against Greece, so Carsley may opt to play Walker in the center of defense given the thin options at the position.
LB: Lewis Hall—Hall is the most natural option to replace Walker at left back. His recent form at Newcastle should earn him his first senior start for England.
CM: Connor Gallagher—England's midfield destructor will be Carsley's anchor, allowing the rest of the midfielders more freedom to push forward.
CM: Curtis Jones—Jones stole the show in his first England appearance and looks poised to repeat in the lineup alongside Gallagher.
RW: Jarrod Bowen—Noni Madueke got the nod against Greece and did well but Carsely might opt for Bowen against Ireland as the West Ham player looks for his first England goal.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham looked back to his best against Greece, after a slow start to his Real Madrid season, two strong performances for England after his first goal of the season for Los Blancos might be all he needs to get back to his 2023–24 form.
LW: Anthony Gordon—With the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish dropping out of the squad, Gordon seems to be the strongest option to create danger from the left flank.
ST: Harry Kane—Ollie Watkins was surprisingly picked to start ahead of Kane against Greece and played very well, scoring the opener. However, it's hard to envision England's captain and all time top scorer being left on the bench for both games of the international break.