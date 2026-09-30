How England Return Can Boost Trent Alexander-Arnold With Real Madrid

“I make that run time and time again and only a certain type of player has got the technique, ability and bravery to make the mistake playing that pass,” said goalscorer Anthony Gordon after England’s 2-0 UEFA Nations League win over Czechia on Tuesday.

“Credit to Trent, that’s why he’s so good. I’ve been dying to play with him for that reason.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first England start in over two years with a triumphant one, with the right back whipping in a trademark cross for Gordon to head in the opener in Prague.

The Real Madrid star has struggled for opportunity with the Three Lions in recent years and, prior to Tuesday, had played just 26 minutes of soccer under manager Thomas Tuchel—less than the likes of Rio Ngumoha, Conor Gallagher or Dominic Solanke.

But Alexander-Arnold proved his worth against Czechia in a match England dominated, creating three chances (including his assist) and playing 12 balls into the final third. His creative presence from deep proved particularly useful as the Czechs dug in and sat deep after Pavel Šulc was sent off midway through the first half.

When he’s on song and able to show off his full passing range, Alexander-Arnold’s omission from any teamsheet looks borderline baffling.

‘I’ve Always Believed’—Alexander-Arnold on Comeback

Alexander-Arnold has not been a favorite of Thomas Tuchel. | Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking to ITV after the match, the 27-year-old said of his quasi-comeback: “It was amazing, always an honour and pleasure to represent my country.

“It’s been a long time but I’ve always believed that I can play for England and I always want to.

“The belief is always there, it’s about proving it at club level. The manager gave me the chance tonight to play and to try to follow what he asked of me to the best of my ability. Hopefully he’s happy with how I played.”

Gordon, a fellow Liverpudlian who swapped Merseyside for Spain, waxed lyrical about Alexander-Arnold after the match adding: “He would have liked to have played more than he has but he’s a great character. He’s a great addition.”

Why Isn’t Alexander-Arnold a Regular for England?

74% - England have won 74.1% of the matches Trent Alexander-Arnold has started for England (20/27). Of players to start 25+ games in England's history, only Marcus Rashford has a better win percentage (77%, won 27/35).



Re-introduction. pic.twitter.com/dBQs0bZ7oa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2026

Since his England debut in 2018, Alexander-Arnold has made 34 senior appearances for his country. It’s a total many players would be delighted to end their careers with, but for someone of such obvious talents, the Real Madrid star’s tally feels light. Declan Rice debuted more recently and has 80.

Trent made Gareth Southgate’s 2018 World Cup roster as a 19-year-old but went to Russia as a backup, while he withdrew from Euro 2020 with injury.

He was then included in both of Southgate’s two other international tournament squads, but the former manager never really knew what to do with Alexander-Arnold, who excelled for Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool as that rarest of beasts: a playmaker in defense.

Southgate even tried to use Alexander-Arnold in midfield, but questions over his defensive sturdiness and unorthodoxy meant the likes of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James remained the preferred options at right back. The situation worsened under Tuchel, with the German even leaving Alexander-Arnold out of his 2026 World Cup roster altogether despite a dearth of specialist options—a decision that surprised many.

With successive England managers valuing solidity over creativity, the Three Lions have essentially opted out of utilizing their best passer since David Beckham.

How Alexander-Arnold Can Go to Next Level for Real Madrid

Alexander-Arnold has one assist in La Liga this season. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

When he made the move from Liverpool to Real Madrid at the start of the summer of 2025, Alexander-Arnold insisited he was doing so in order to become the “greatest right back to have played football” and win the Ballon d’Or.

After a limp, trophyless season with Los Blancos and a no-show at the World Cup, the former Liverpool star was (unsurprisingly) not included in this year’s shortlist for soccer’s top individual prize and looks far away from a first nomination since 2022. However, the potential for greatness is still there. It will just take work and belief.

Unlike Jude Bellingham or Kylian Mbappé, Alexander-Arnold is not a plug-and-play superstar. You cannot simply stick him into your existing system and expect him to replicate the form that made him a Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool. He is a pass-picking playmaker first and a defender second and, as such, needs the system tweaked to fully unlock his capabilities.

The best Liverpool teams he played in featured lung-busting right-sided center backs and defensive midfielders capable of covering the space that Alexander-Arnold would occasionally vacate as he supported the attack.

He will never be the finest one-vs-one defender or a duel monster, but there is quite simply no other threat like him in the game from his position. As Gordon put it on Tuesday, he sees things and executes things others can’t.

Like England, Real Madrid are expected to dominate most of the opponents they face, but have struggled to do so against low blocks at times this season, while José Mourinho’s team is still missing that all-important deep-lying creator.

So far, Mourinho has rotated between Alexander-Arnold and summer signing Denzel Dumfries—a far more athletic, if not totally convincing, defender—while leaving the Englishman off of the lineup for the most important match of the season: the Madrid derby.

There have been brief flashes of what he can do in a white shirt—whether England’s or Madrid’s—and Alexander-Arnold, himself, clearly still believes his own hype. The question now is whether he can finally earn the trust of Tuchel and Mourinho, two managers who—like Southgate before—are pragmatists rather than dreamers.