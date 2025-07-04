England vs. France: How to Watch, Preview and Lineups
Here we are, Group D. The group of death at Women’s Euro 2025.
Only two nations can advance to the next round, so the tournament gets serious straight away for England, France and the Netherlands. Not to mention Wales enjoying the role of being a potential underdog with a chance to upset the three more traditional powerhouses.
First up for England is a meeting with France. Two tournament favorites will set the tone early and have a major opportunity to lay down the gauntlet for the rest of the pack.
England is the reigning European champion and will have to navigate the pressure of having a target on its back for the first time. The Lionesses lifted their first Euro title when they hosted Women’s Euro 2022, but they also finished runner-up in 1984 and 2009.
England head coach Sarina Wiegman has never lost a match at the Euros and has a perfect record of 12 wins from 12 games. Before England, she coached the Netherlands to the Women’s Euro 2017 title.
France had its best Women’s Euros result in 2022, when it was knocked out by Germany in the semifinals. This will be France’s eighth European championship, having only made it out of the group stage on four previous occasions.
France head coach Laurent Bonadei only assumed the position in 2024 and will be making his major tournament debut in Switzerland.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this mouthwatering clash in Group D at Women's Euro 2025.
What time does England vs. France kick off?
- Location: Zurich, Switzerland
- Stadium: Letzigrund Stadium
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET/noon PT / 8 p.m. BST
How to Watch England vs. France on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
FOX / VIX
United Kingdom
BBC ONE / iPlayer
Canada
TSN4
Mexico
ESPN / Disney+
England team news
All eyes will be on Chelsea superstar Lauren James, who has been working her way back to full fitness ahead of Euro 2025. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder completed 30 minutes in England’s 7–0 warm-up friendly win over Jamaica. She is not expected to start.
Captain Leah Williamson and Women’s Euro 2022 player of the tournament Beth Mead both missed the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup due to ACL injuries but are fit and ready to lead England in Switzerland this summer.
England predicted lineup vs. France
England (4-2-3-1): Hannah Hampton; Jess Carter, Alex Greenwood, Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze; Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway; Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone, Beth Mead; Alessia Russo
France team news
Former captain Wendie Renard was unceremoniously cut from the squad by Bonadei a few months ago and will not be participating in the tournament. Unfortunately for France, her replacement, Griedge Mbock Bathy, is doubtful to play against England due to a calf injury.
Promising Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiniba Samoura has been viewed as Mbock Bathy’s understudy should she struggle for fitness in the group stage.
Marie-Antoinette Katoto is a potential Golden Boot candidate at Euro 2025. She tore her ACL at Women’s Euro 2022, missed the 2023 Women’s World Cup, but arrives in Switzerland with three goals in eight games for France in 2025.
France predicted lineup vs. England
France (4-3-3): Pauline Peyraud-Magnin; Selma Bacha, Maëlle Lakrar, Thiniba Samoura, Élisa De Almeida; Grace Geyoro, Sakina Karchaoui, Sandie Toletti; Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Sandy Baltimore