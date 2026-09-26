England vs. Spain—Nations League: Live Score and Match Stats
England plays host to the World Cup winner at Wembley on Saturday.
England and Spain kick off their UEFA Nations League campaigns on Saturday with a seismic meeting at Wembley Stadium.
It’s fourth vs. first in FIFA’s world rankings, with Spain still riding the high of its World Cup triumph in the summer and confident in its ability to see off even the fiercest of competition on the opposite side of the pitch.
England is rarely the underdog on the global stage but Thomas Tuchel will be aware his side’s first fixture could not have been tougher. With the formidable duo of Croatia and Czechia filling out Group 3, there is little margin for error.
Live Match Tracker
Play-by-Play
Match Momentum
Match Stats
Lineups
Match Summary
Add us as a preferred source on GoogleFollow
Published | Modified
SI FC STAFF
Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.