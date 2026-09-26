England vs. Spain—Nations League: Live Score and Match Stats

England and Spain kick off their UEFA Nations League campaigns on Saturday with a seismic meeting at Wembley Stadium.

It’s fourth vs. first in FIFA’s world rankings, with Spain still riding the high of its World Cup triumph in the summer and confident in its ability to see off even the fiercest of competition on the opposite side of the pitch.

England is rarely the underdog on the global stage but Thomas Tuchel will be aware his side’s first fixture could not have been tougher. With the formidable duo of Croatia and Czechia filling out Group 3, there is little margin for error.

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