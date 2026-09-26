England vs. Spain—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wembley Stadium hosts a heavyweight clash this weekend as world champion Spain visits England in the opening round of 2026–27 UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Saturday’s fixture marks the first outing for England and Spain since the World Cup. The Three Lions are still haunted by their semifinal collapse at the hands of Argentina, but there are no such demons lurking for La Roja after clinching a second men’s world title in North America.

Thomas Tuchel was slaughtered for his defensive substitutions in the defeat to Argentina and must win back the trust of supporters. Beating Spain and enjoying a prosperous Nations League campaign would be a step in the right direction, especially considering England has only once finished inside the top four during past iterations of the competition.

Spain has nothing to prove as it hunts a second Nations League title and yet more silverware to adorn a growing trophy cabinet under Luis de la Fuente. The most recent meeting with England resulted in another addition to its silverware haul as it triumphed in the 2024 European Championship final.

England vs. Spain Score Prediction

La Roja Extend Winning Streak

The world champions look unbeatable right now. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

This has the makings of an enthralling, narrative-heavy affair between two of the podium finishers at the World Cup—even without the stakes of a major tournament meeting.

For England, this is a first shot at redemption in one of four upcoming fixtures in Group 3 of League A, and it should fancy its chances of stealing a point at least following the 6–4 victory over France in its most recent fixture. Home advantage will play its part, too, while there is no shortage of star quality in Tuchel’s roster—chiefly Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, two World Cup heroes.

However, Spain looks an unconquerable force as things stand. Cabo Verde, rather surprisingly, was the only side to stop it tasting victory at the World Cup, where it conceded just once throughout the tournament. Supremely organized and brimming with confidence, it’s comfortably the world’s best international team right now.

One would be brave to bet against La Roja extending their winning streak at Wembley, although the champion will be made to work hard for victory in this Nations League opener.

Spain’s astonishing record : It’s now been two-and-a-half years since Spain lost a fixture in 90 minutes. Since its 1–0 friendly loss to Colombia in March 2024, it’s gone 38 fixtures without being beaten in regulation time—the longest ever streak for a European nation.

: It’s now been two-and-a-half years since Spain lost a fixture in 90 minutes. Since its 1–0 friendly loss to Colombia in March 2024, it’s gone 38 fixtures without being beaten in regulation time—the longest ever streak for a European nation. Head-to-head favors La Roja : Spain was victorious in the most recent and important fixture between the sides as it clinched the Euros, meaning it has now won six of its last nine games against England—including a 2–1 win on its last Wembley trip back in 2018.

: Spain was victorious in the most recent and important fixture between the sides as it clinched the Euros, meaning it has now won six of its last nine games against England—including a 2–1 win on its last Wembley trip back in 2018. England’s bad omen: Unfortunately for the Three Lions, they have won just two of their previous 13 clashes with reigning world champions. Having said that, one of those triumphs came against Spain back in 2011.

Prediction: England 1–2 Spain

England Predicted Lineup vs. Spain

England are without some key players through injury. | FotMob.

Five players have withdrawn from England’s roster due to fitness issues, with Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Tino Livramento all pulling out. Tuchel has selected just two replacements: Morgan Gibbs-White and James Garner.

There are some notable omissions from the squad for this extended three-week break, including Ollie Watkins, Phil Foden and Noni Madueke, while Reece James, John Stones and Djed Spence are all absent with injuries.

There have been recalls for Rio Ngumoha, Jarrad Branthwaite, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and, perhaps most notably, Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the latter potentially starting against Spain.

Jason Steele is unlikely to make his senior debut as third-choice goalkeeper, but the in-form Alex Scott has a strong chance of a first cap.

England predicted lineup vs. Spain (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Scott; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Spain Predicted Lineup vs. England

Lamine Yamal leads an incredible Spain XI. | FotMob.

De la Fuente hasn’t made many alterations form his World Cup-winning squad, but there are enforced changes due to injuries sustained by Joan García and Pedro Porro recently.

With Marcos Llorente having retired from international soccer, Eric García appears likely to fill the void at right back, but the remainder of the back four will be the same as selected for the victory over Argentina in the World Cup final.

Pedri will be fighting with Fabián Ruiz for a starting berth alongside his new clubmate Rodri in the double pivot, while Nico Williams could displace Álex Baena on the left wing after an injury-hit World Cup limited his impact.

Ferran Torres, who scored the winning goal against Argentina, has started the season fantastically well at Paris Saint-Germain, but Mikel Oyarzabal should continue to lead the line.

Spain predicted lineup vs. England (4-2-3-1): Simón; García, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Oyarzabal.

What Time Does England vs. Spain Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Wembley Stadium

: Wembley Stadium Date : Saturday, Sept. 25

: Saturday, Sept. 25 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Davide Massa (ITA)

: Davide Massa (ITA) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch England vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 2, Fox One, fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player