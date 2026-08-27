Just yesterday, new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso stated that he expected star midfielder Enzo Fernández to play in Thursday’s Carabao Cup bout with Luton Town.

“He has trained, he's training really well, he's a good professional and he will be involved,” the 44-year-old said confidently. He has consistently reinforced his support of Fernández as a member of his Chelsea team.

Except Fernández was not even included in Alonso’s squad on Thursday, entirely absent from the bout against the League One side at Stamford Bridge that included an otherwise strong lineup. That’s how quickly things change, especially in the final week of the summer transfer window.

The departure of the Argentinian star appears much more certain now, with a deal potentially getting over the line before the window closes on Sept. 1.

Fernández Headed Toward the Embrace of Enzo Maresca

Fernández has a strong relationship with the new manager of Man City. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Fernández hasn’t been shy about his potential departure from west London. It’s a saga that began five months ago when he publicly flirted with Real Madrid in March, teasing comments that landed him an in-house suspension.

Although that avenue has since closed off, a newer, stronger one has opened up in its place. The 25-year-old playmaker has been heavily linked to Manchester City in hopes of a reunion between the vice-captain and ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who took over for Pep Guardiola at the Etihad at the start of the season.

Just what the dramatic summer transfer window needed was an ultimatum, and that is reportedly exactly what Chelsea slapped City with to acquire Fernández. The Cityzens were informed that it would cost $162.1 million (£120 million) to have the midfielder, a substantial sum that needed to be put on offer before August 14 at at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT) or the deal was off. The deadline came and went, though, without a bid from the blue side of Manchester, leaving Fernández’s fate hanging in the balance.

Fernández’s absence on Wednesday suggests Chelsea either don’t know the meaning of an ultimatum, willing to re-ignite talks and finalize a deal with City before the end of the window, or that they simply don’t care.

Fernández would face an uphill battle to re-establish his reputation with Chelsea and the fanbase this season anyway, after his contentious spring and World Cup this summer. He was booed when he came off the bench for his preseason debut against Real Sociedad on August 15 as a result.