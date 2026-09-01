Enzo Fernandez Set for Unprecedented Transfer Feat After Man City ‘Agreement’

After months of antagonization, weeks of flirtation and days of anticipation, the finalization of Enzo Fernández’s long-awaited move from Chelsea to Manchester City now appears to be upon us.

Enzo Maresca has long been an admirer of his former Blues vice-captain but hope of sealing a reunion for the namesakes looked to have faded after City failed to meet Chelsea’s self-imposed deadline on Aug. 14. By letting that window of opportunity come and go, the Cityzens passed up the chance to strike an agreement for Fernández worth $162.5 million (£120 million). The cost of that delay has now seen the fee elevate to record-equaling levels.

City are set to cough up $169 million (£125 million) for Fernández, as outlined by The Athletic. That would match the sum Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak last summer as the most expensive deal in Premier League history. Only Paris Saint-Germain’s double swoop of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé have ever cost more in any competition.

Fernández can still be set apart from Isak, or other player in fact, when it comes to the madness of the market.

Fernandez’s Unique Place in Transfer History

By moving for this record equaling sum, Fernández stands alone as the only soccer player ever to command two transfer fees in excess of £100 million. Back in January 2023, the Argentina international was still riding high from his breakout World Cup campaign and joined Chelsea from Benfica for a staggering £106 million ($131 million at the time).

That was the British transfer record at the time, a high watermark which Fernández is now set to reclaim. Allan Clarke is the only other player to break the record twice; one year after moving to Leicester City for £150,000, Leeds United snapped up the striker for a grand sum of £165,000 in 1969.

Only 15 players have ever surpassed the notable landmark of £100 million; four of whom already moved this summer. However, this was a new experience for the likes of Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson, Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola.

“People spoke a lot about the record transfer fee and everything around it,” Fernández recalled of the first time he cracked nine digits. “But I was just focused on myself and improving so that I could show what I can do on the pitch and represent Chelsea at my best. I never paid any attention to what people were saying and I didn’t feel the pressure personally.” That will presumably be his approach this time around as well.

Enzo Fernandez’s Transfer History

River Plate to Benfica (July 2022): $44 million (£37 million)

(July 2022): $44 million (£37 million) Benfica to Chelsea (January 2023): $131 million (£106 million)

(January 2023): $131 million (£106 million) Chelsea to Man City (September 2026): $169 million (£125 million)

(September 2026): $169 million (£125 million) Total: $344 million