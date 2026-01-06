Enzo Maresca Sends Pointed Message in First Comments Since Chelsea Exit
Enzo Maresca lauded his own achievements in his first public statement since parting ways with Chelsea on New Year’s Day.
The Italian head coach steered Chelsea into the top four while winning the Conference League and the inaugural expanded Club World Cup in his first season at the helm of the Blues.
There were highs and lows during that ultimately triumphant campaign for the Blues—Maresca’s fierce assertion that his team were not genuine Premier League title challengers proved to be a little too accurate. The same fluctuations in form defined Chelsea’s current season, yet the Blues remained in all four competitions and sat fifth when Maresca’s exit by mutual consent was surprisingly announced on the morning of Jan. 1.
The prevailing theory is that a breakdown in relationship between Maresca and the club’s hierarchy proved to be the manager’s downfall, rather than anything to do with results. Neverthless, his personal achievements forged the centrepiece of Maresca’s farewell message.
LEAVE THIS WORLD A LITTLE BETTER THAN YOU FOUND IT!- Enzo Maresca
Maresca opened his Instagram post with the above message all in caps. The accompanying image showed the departed head coach wearing a wide grin and a winner’s medal around his neck with the Club World Cup trophy in his grasp.
As Maresca was repeatedly keen to point out during the 2024–25 campaign, he was inheriting a young team which finished sixth without collecting a single trophy the year before under Mauricio Pochettino. By leaving the Blues with two extra pieces of silverware and in line for this season’s Champions League knockout stages, Maresca had undoubtedly improved things at Stamford Bridge.
“My journey with Chelsea began with the preliminary rounds of the Conference League,” the caption continued, highlighting his lowly starting point even further. “I leave with the inner peace of leaving a prestigious club like Chelsea where it deserves to be.
“I want to thank all the Chelsea fans for their support over the last 18 months. Support that was crucial to achieving Champions League qualification, winning the Conference League, and winning the Club World Cup.
“Victories that I will always hold in my heart!
“A special thank you to all the players who have accompanied me on this wonderful journey. I wish everyone who has shared every moment with me every success in this second half of the season and in the future.”