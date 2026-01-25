Ethan Nwaneri: Arsenal Loanee’s Perfect Start for Marseille Comes With a Warning

“Natural” was the word which Ethan Nwaneri’s new Marseille teammate Pierre-Emile Højbjerg used to describe the Arsenal loanee’s swift adaptation to his new surroundings.

Nwaneri’s career in the south of France was 13 minutes old by the time he scored his first goal at his new home. As he trotted off the pitch with Marseille well on their way to a convincing 3–1 win over high-flying Lens, the winter recruit received the acclaim of the Stade Vélodrome.

It would be natural to assume that this dream start will set the tone of what is to come for Nwaneri across the remainder of his half-season loan. Yet, he would not be the first new signing to fall short after a goalscoring debut and Roberto De Zerbi’s reaction to Saturday’s triumph points towards the eventful few months which lie ahead.

How Nwaneri Fared on Marseille Debut

Nwaneri was already creating headlines before getting on the pitch. The divisive figure of Mason Greenwood dropped to the bench ostensibly to make way for Arsenal’s precocious 18-year-old. The former Manchester United forward is the attacking fulcrum of this Marseille side, boasting a team-high 20 goals across all competitions—no one else in the squad has yet hit double digits.

De Zerbi’s rotation—Greenwood had played the full 90 minutes against Liverpool three days earlier—was swiftly justified. Amine Gouiri bundled the hosts ahead inside three minutes before Nwaneri wandered into the spotlight.

Collecting the ball just inside his own half, the diminutive left-footer jinked forward into the oceans of green grass afforded by a Lens team chasing an early deficit. Dropping a shoulder to shift the ball onto his stronger left foot in what is already a signature move, Nwaneri curled his shot in the bottom corner, notching his first league goal since last April.

That moment was a highlight in a well-rounded performance from the new arrival operating from an attacking midfield role slightly right of centre, just where Mikel Arteta would be expected to play him. Nwaneri was rewarded with an impressive 7/10 rating by the infamously stingy markers at L’Équipe.

Nwaneri Has Momentum Immediately Checked—For His Own Good

Ethan Nwaneri received specific attention from the Lens players. | Miguel MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

Despite starting and scoring on his debut, De Zerbi made it abundantly clear that Nwaneri will not be playing in Wednesday’s Champions League league phase finale for Marseille. Rather than any form of early punishment, this is to avoid overworking the teenager, who did well to even start so soon after his loan deal had been officially confirmed.

De Zerbi reasoned that Nwaneri is “so good” he “didn’t need training” before making a rare start after spending so much of the season on Arsenal’s bench. Arteta didn’t once name him in a Premier League XI this term.

If Nwaneri is to remain physically capable of racking up more minutes over the coming weeks, De Zerbi would be wise to avoid giving him too many too soon.

De Zerbi’s Strengths and Weaknesses on Full Show

Roberto De Zerbi closed the gap up to Lens in second place with Saturday’s win. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

As much as William Saliba’s successful experience on loan at Marseille played into Nwaneri’s move, Arteta specifically cited the presence of De Zerbi as a defining factor.

“Roberto is there and he’s an incredible developer of young talent,” the Arsenal manager gushed this week. “He’s a really courageous manager in the way he plays with young talent as well. He has a big track record about that, and I think it fits the way of playing for the qualities that we want to see for Ethan. So it’s going to be a great experience for him.”

It is definitely going to be a lively experience.

Nwaneri was treated to both sides of De Zerbi’s tortured genius on his Marseille debut. The Italian tactician successfully outwitted the side currently sitting second in Ligue 1 and celebrated feverishly on the pitch at the final whistle. Yet, by the time he had moved into the press conference, that jubilation had turned to retaliation.

Entirely unprompted, De Zerbi pointed out that Marseille’s 44 goals at this stage of the season was a club record. “I know how we played,” he huffed. “I don’t have to convince you.”

De Zerbi bizarrely put his perceived failure to earn the acclaim of the French media down to his nationality. “I said that if I had a French passport, it would be different,” he argued, again, out of the blue.

“I arrived here with a lot of respect. I’ve connected with Marseille; it’s a special place, but many of you can criticise and act like you own the place. Many are acting in bad faith. I stay in my lane. But I think nationality changes a lot of things. And I’m Italian, proud to be so. My only boss is Frank McCourt [Marseille owner], is that clear?”

What’s also clear is that Nwaneri will have an interesting time getting to grips with this combustible character.

