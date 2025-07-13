‘Optimistic’—Ethan Nwaneri Future Clearer Amid Arsenal Contract Talks, Chelsea Interest
“Progress” has been reportedly made in Arsenal’s attempts to extend Ethan Nwaneri’s contract, with negotiations played to the backdrop of Chelsea interest.
The prodigious teenager is entering the final year of his current contract in north London, sparking some concerns that he could be vulnerable to a transfer this summer or—in an even more daunting scenario—leave the club for free next year. Chelsea have been lurking with intent.
Nwaneri’s representatives have reportedly asked for “guarantees” regarding the playing time afforded to their client, particularly as Arsenal plough forward with their pursuit of Blues forward Noni Madueke and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, both of whom could take minutes away from Nwaneri.
Following a recent round of talks with manager Mikel Arteta responding to those queries, Arsenal are “optimistic” that they will be able to strike a new deal for Nwaneri, Fabrizio Romano reports. There were thought to be “difficult moments” in negotiations, but the club’s “trust” in their record-breaking prodigy has paved the way for fresh terms.
Maintaining the current pool of talent is just as crucial as the club’s new arrivals. Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus will all be out of contract in the summer of 2027. Unless Arsenal want to suffer the same distracting fate as Liverpool, i.e. a glut of stars rapidly approaching free agency, they have less than a year to negotiate new terms with four key first-team players.
Gabriel Magalhães recently penned a new contract as did Nwaneri’s fellow academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly.
Despite Chelsea’s attempt at opportunism, Nwaneri has always been expected to remain in north London for the 2025–26 campaign, which will be his second as a fixture of the first team. The 18-year-old’s continue rise has been signified by his new squad number for the upcoming season; it was confirmed at the end of May that Nwaneri will swap out his No. 53 for 22.
First-choice goalkeeper David Raya had been the previous number’s incumbent but has since taken on the No. 1 shirt. Fringe squad members such as Pablo Marí, Denis Suárez and Yaya Sanogo have previously donned a number which Gaël Clichy wore with such distinction between 2003 and 2011.