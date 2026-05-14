European Giants ‘Chase’ Federico Valverde After Real Madrid Controversy

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly knocking on Real Madrid’s door for midfielder Federico Valverde, whose future in a white shirt is suddenly uncertain after a dressing room altercation with Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The Uruguayan lives and dies for Los Blancos, leaving it all out on the pitch every time he plays no matter what position the club needs him to fill. Poised to become the team captain next season once Dani Carvajal completes his expected exit, Valverde has always been considered an essential pillar of Real Madrid.

Yet his recent dressing room fight with Tchouaméni, which resulted in a trip to the hospital for Valverde and a $588,500 (€500,000) fine for both players, presented European giants with the perfect opportunity to try and pry him away from the Spanish capital.

AS report PSG have had Valverde in their sights “for some time” and used the Bernabéu’s civil war to send an “informal” reminder of their interest. Although they are nowhere near submitting an official bid, the French outfit knows the versatile midfielder would cost upwards of €100 million ($116.8 million).

Valverde’s Transfer ‘Response’ Is Clear

Federico Valverde is under contract until 2029. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

PSG are not the only interested party. According to AS, Valverde was also approached by Manchester City last summer, and the Premier League giants would not hesitate to join the race for his signature again should he move toward an exit.

Despite the suitors, Valverde remains committed to Real Madrid. The 27-year-old’s “only thought” is to stay at the Bernabéu. He has “no intention” of leaving the club, even after such a turbulent week—and season.

The transfer stance hardly comes as a surprise given his devotion to the badge on his chest, a sentiment he oozed in his long statement after explaining what really happened during his altercation with Tchouaméni.

“We wasted another year and I didn’t feel like making posts on social media when the only face I had to show was on the pitch, and I feel that’s what I did,” Valverde said.

”That’s why it pains and saddens me the most to go through this situation, which prevents me from playing the next match due to medical decisions, because I have always gone until the end, to the very last consequences, and it hurts me more than anyone not to be able to do so.”

How Does Real Madrid Move Past Valverde, Tchouaméni Fight?

The incident between the two midfielders grabbed headlines far beyond Spain. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

After disciplinary proceedings, both Valverde and Tchouaméni avoided any sanctions beyond their respective fines. The Frenchman emphasized the two moved past the incident and Real Madrid “remain a family, with occasional disagreements.”

Yet their altercation was not an isolated incident. Álvaro Carreras seemingly confirmed Antonio Rüdiger slapped him in the dressing room, while Kylian Mbappé reportedly got into a heated argument with a member of the coaching staff during training.

It goes without saying that the club will not part ways with every player at the center of a confrontation—and Valverde is likely no different. But there is a desperate need for a culture shift in the dressing room to get everyone in white back on the same page.

If the rumors are true and José Mourinho is indeed the manager taking over this summer, then he will have the pressure and burden of rebuilding a broken team, without isolating any superstars like he did during his first stint in charge.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC