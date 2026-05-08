Real Madrid Reveal Punishments for Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni Fight

Real Madrid have concluded a disciplinary case against Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni by fining each player $588,500 (€500,000).

As a nasty civil war unfolds within the locker room, Valverde and Tchouaméni became embroiled in an altercation this week that left the former requiring hospital treatment.

The Uruguay international was left with a “traumatic brain injury,” thought to be the result of his head striking a table during the incident. Reports suggested he was knocked unconscious and needed stitches on a consequential head wound. Valverde must now rest for up to 14 days.

The player himself attempted to calm the storm. Posting on Instagram, he insisted the head injury was an accident and that neither he nor Tchouaméni struck the other. “What happened is the accumulation of many things that result in a senseless fight that damages my image.”

The incident appears to illustrate the bitter divides within the current locker room, where some players remain behind Álvaro Arbeloa—Valverde among them—and others in opposition. It is also not thought to be an isolated incident in terms of problems behind the scenes.

Disciplinary proceedings began straight away, with Valverde and Tchouaméni both called before the assigned case investigator. A club statement on Friday afternoon declared they had both “expressed their deep regret for what happened and apologized to each other.”

Apologies were also made to “the club, their teammates, the coaching staff and the fans,” while the pair agreed to put themselves at the mercy of Real Madrid over what punishment might follow.

For Tchouaméni, the heavy fine is the equivalent to around two weeks’ salary. Valverde is paid a little more than his teammate and will earn that amount in less than 11 days.

Where Do Real Madrid Go From Here?

Álvaro Arbeloa has lost control. | Maria Jimenez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s statement makes it clear that this particular issue is now considered closed. But there is no quick fix to the wider problems that have exploded in recent weeks, having seemingly bubbled below the surface for most of the season.

As it sits, the culture is broken. There are warring factions and the roster could hardly be more divided. That cannot be resolved this season with so little time left.

Los Blancos face the ultimate humiliation on Sunday night, with Barcelona able to wrap up this season’s La Liga title as long as they avoid defeat at Camp Nou. With that unthinkably comes a second consecutive season without a major trophy for Real Madrid.

Arbeloa was brought in—promoted from the inside—to steady the ship but at present has become a lame duck manager just waiting until he is relieved of his duties at the end of the season. Xabi Alonso’s arrival last summer appeared to spark problems, owing to his desire to coach a group of players in which a considerable chunk did not want to be coached.

Real Madrid must appoint a unifying figure to bring the locker room back together, otherwise these harmful patterns could repeat and repeat.

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