The Winners, Losers From Xabi Alonso’s Sudden Real Madrid Exit
Real Madrid made the surprise decision to part ways with Xabi Alonso on Monday, leaving a squad full of players with undoubtedly mixed emotions.
The bombshell news came one day after Los Blancos suffered a 3–2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. The result was yet another big game since Alonso took charge that saw Real Madrid bested, a trend that prompted swift action from the club.
Former Real Madrid Castilla boss Álvaro Arbeloa has taken over immediately, with the pressure now on the Spaniard’s shoulders to not only get the team back on track, but also gain the trust of a dressing room full of superstars and big egos.
From faces of the team eager for a change in leadership to fringe players upended by the news, here are the winners and losers from Alonso’s departure.
Winners
Vinicius Junior
Surely if there’s one happy player in the dressing room following Alonso’s departure it is Vinicius Junior. The Brazil international clashed with the Spaniard at nearly every turn this season, starting back in August when he was benched in Real Madrid’s second game of the season.
Alonso then overlooked Vinicius Jr in the team’s Champions League opener, fueling the growing resentment from the No. 7. Even when he eventually stopped his experiment and returned the winger to his rightful place in Los Blancos’ XI, the 44-year-old still substituted his star forward out at almost every opportunity, culminating in October’s El Clásico blowup.
Vinicius Jr stormed off the pitch and down the tunnel after Alonso replaced him in the latter stages against Barcelona as tensions between the Brazilian and the manager reached a fever pitch. Not long after reports emerged that the forward would not renew his contract while his relationship remained so strained with Alonso.
Although the two seemed to patch things up, Vinicius Jr will no doubt feel relieved knowing the reins are being handed over to Arbeloa.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Although so much of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s season has been spent on the sidelines, the right back will only benefit with the change in command once he is back to the pitch. The England international did not have the full trust of Alonso, who seemingly preferred the defensive edge Dani Carvajal brought to the team instead.
Suddenly, Alexander-Arnold found himself competing for minutes and spending much more time on the bench than he—or anyone—expected. The former Liverpool star never got the chance to showcase his talents or truly mesh with his new team, both due to injuries and Alonso’s team decisions.
A new boss, though, gives Alexander-Arnold a clean slate once he returns. Even with his defensive shortcomings, leaving a player of his quality on the bench is a mistake, one that Arbeloa now has the chance to rectify.
Losers
Arda Güler
The biggest loser of the club’s recent change in leadership is Arda Güler. The midfielder finally had his long-awaited breakthrough under Alonso, who put in the time and effort to develop the young talent.
Güler went from sitting on the bench under Carlo Ancelotti to starting nearly every game in the opening months of the 2025–26 season, awarded opportunity after opportunity by Alonso to show his true capabilities. The Türkiye international recorded 14 goal contributions under the Spaniard, a career-high that likely would have kept increasing.
Even when Alonso preferred Eduardo Camavinga over Güler, the 20-year-old was still almost always the first player off the bench. Now, he could be looking at a major setback unless Arbeloa shows the same amount of faith in him.
Kylian Mbappé
Sure, Mbappé’s place in Real Madrid’s team is secure no matter who is in charge. The France international leads the team in scoring this season with 29 goals, often carrying the Spanish giants to victory.
Except this is now another one of his managers sacked. Mbappé has seen six managers lose their jobs in the last eight years. At Paris Saint-Germain, Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Christophe Galtier were relieved of their duties while managing the Frenchman.
The trend continued at Real Madrid, where the club has now parted ways with Carlo Ancelotti and Alonso in Mbappé’s first year-and-a-half at the Bernabéu. One player is surely not to blame for systemic issues, but this is just another stain on the 27-year-old’s résumé.