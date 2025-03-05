European Golden Shoe 2025: Top 25 Contenders Ranked
Winning the European Golden Shoe, also known as the European Golden Boot, is the ultimate accolade for any forward competing in Europe.
Each season, this prestigious award—a literal golden cleat—is presented to the leading goalscorer in league matches from the top division of any European national league.
However, not all goals are weighted equally. A coefficient system is used, meaning goals scored in Europe's top five leagues—such as the Premier League—are worth more points than those scored in lower-ranked leagues like the Austrian Bundesliga.
Previous winners of the award include legendary names like Thierry Henry, Marco van Basten, Eusébio, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suárez, and, of course, the legendary Kevin Phillips, while Lionel Messi holds the record for the most wins, having claimed the award six times.
This year, a mix of familiar faces and emerging stars are in contention for the prize. Below, we've listed the current top 25, according to data from Transfermarkt.
*Note: This list is correct as of Mar. 5, 2025.
25. Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir FK)
Goals: 18
Points: 27
Former AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piątek has been a revelation for Istanbul Başakşehir since joining the Turkish club from Hertha Berlin in the summer of 2023.
Last season, the Poland international scored 17 goals in the Süper Lig, and he's been in even better form this year, already surpassing that total.
24. Promise David (Nõmme Kalju/Union Saint-Gilloise)
Goals: 23
Points: 27.5
Usually, when discussing young Canadian strikers in the race for the Golden Shoe, we'd be talking about LOSC Lille's Jonathan David. This year, however, it's his namesake, Promise David, who is leading the charge for the Maple Leafs on the continent.
The 23-year-old started the year scoring in Estonia with Nõmme Kalju, but moved to Belgian side Union SG in July, where he's continued his impressive form.
=23. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
Goals: 14
Points: 28
Cole Palmer was Chelsea's standout and top scorer last season, with 25 goals across all competitions from midfield.
While not as dominant this season, the Englishman remains the Blues' main man.
=23. Ante Budimir (CA Osasuna)
Goals: 14
Points: 28
CA Osasuna is having another strong season in La Liga, and Ante Budimir has played a key role in their success.
The Croatian striker is among the division's top scorers and has netted in Los Rojillos' 4-2 win over FC Barcelona as well as their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.
=23. Tim Kleindienst (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Goals: 14
Points: 28
Standing at 6'4", it comes as little surprise that Borussia Mönchengladbach's Tim Kleindienst is one of the most prolific headers of the ball in Europe.
=23. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)
Goals: 14
Points: 28
Borussia Dortmund has a rich history of signing top strikers, and Serhou Guirassy is the latest to join their ranks.
Since his summer move from VfB Stuttgart, the Guinea international has scored 24 goals across all competitions, including 10 goals in 10 Champions League appearances.
=23. Jonathan Burkardt (FSV Mainz 05)
Goals: 14
Points: 28
A product of FSV Mainz 05's academy, Jonathan Burkardt is currently enjoying his finest-ever season for his boyhood club, despite missing two months of action due to injuries.
His performances have been so impressive this term that, back in October, he was called up to Germany's national team for the first time by head coach Julian Nagelsmann, replacing the injured Kai Havertz.
18. Sem Steijn (FC Twente)
Goals: 19
Points: 28.5
FC Twente's Sem Steijn is well on course to finish as the top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie this season, which is all the more impressive considering he plays as an attacking midfielder, not a forward.
=17. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)
Goals: 15
Points: 30
Whether playing as a winger or a striker, Bryan Mbeumo is always a threat in the final third for Brentford. Alongside fellow forward Yoane Wissa, who closely trails Mbeumo in Premier League goals this season, the two have formed one of the most lethal partnerships in Europe right now.
=17. Moise Kean (Fiorentina)
Goals: 15
Points: 30
Once considered one of the most promising young forwards in world soccer, Moise Kean had a difficult few years with Juventus before joining Fiorentina in July 2024.
In Florence, the now 25-year-old is enjoying the form of his life, having scored 20 goals in all competitions for the first time in his career
=17. Mason Greenwood (Olympique de Marseille)
Goals: 15
Points: 30
Mason Greenwood, the disgraced former Manchester United forward, has established himself as one of the most prolific scorers in Ligue 1 since moving to Olympique de Marseille in the summer.
14. Alex Tamm (Nõmme Kalju/Olimpija Ljubljana)
Goals: 31
Points: 31
Alex Tamm is by far the top scorer in Europe this season, with the Estonian finding the net at an astonishing rate of one goal per game for both Nõmme Kalju and Olimpija Ljubljana, the latter of which he joined in January
13. Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)
Goals: 16
Points: 32
Patrik Schick scored just seven goals in the Bundesliga last season as Bayer Leverkusen won the title, but he has been much more prolific this season, already more than doubling that total.
However, his goals seemingly won't be enough to help Leverkusen defend their title, with Xabi Alonso's side trailing Bayern Munich by a significant margin in this year's race.
12. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)
Goals: 17
Points: 34
After a somewhat difficult start to his Real Madrid career, Kylian Mbappé is now finding the net at the kind of rate that saw him break records at Paris Saint-Germain.
While it may be too late for him to claim the Golden Shoe this season, expect him to be a strong contender next year.
=11. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)
Goals: 18
Points: 36
Chris Wood has always been a consistent goalscorer, but this season, he's taken his performance to the next level for Nottingham Forest, helping the club edge closer to qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 25 years.
=11. Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt/Manchester City)
Goals: 18
Points: 36
Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush enjoyed a blistering start to the 2024/25 season with Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 15 goals in just 17 Bundesliga games.
His impressive form prompted Manchester City to make their move in January, with the Citizens paying £76 million for his services.
=11. Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain)
Goals: 18
Points: 36
Having generally failed to live up to the hype since his $145 million transfer to FC Barcelona in 2017, Ousmane Dembélé is finally proving his worth—albeit for a different club.
Now in his second season with Paris Saint-Germain, the Frenchman has already surpassed his best-ever goal tally for a season and shows no signs of slowing down.
8. Mika Biereth (Sturm Graz/AS Monaco)
Goals: 21
Points: 36.5
Arsenal have been in desperate need of a striker all season, so the fact they allowed Mika Biereth to move to Sturm Graz for just $6.4 million in the summer will no doubt be haunting head coach Mikel Arteta.
Biereth scored 11 league goals in 16 games for Sturm Graz, earning a move to AS Monaco in January, where he has since been in even more prolific form.
7. Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting Lisbon)
Goals: 25
Points: 37.5
Viktor Gyökeres has been scoring at an astonishing rate since joining Sporting Lisbon in July 2023, with 80 goals in 89 games. This season, the Swedish forward has netted 37 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions, including 25 in the Primeira Liga.
6. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)
Goals: 19
Points: 38
Not only have Alexander Isak's goals this season helped put Newcastle United in the race for Champions League qualification, but they've also propelled the Magpies to the final of the EFL Cup, where they will face Liverpool on March 16.
A win would secure their first piece of major silverware since 1955
5. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
Goals: 20
Points: 40
Erling Haaland is having a relatively quiet season by his own lofty standards, having scored 52 goals in all competitions in 2023 while winning the Golden Shoe.
The fact that his 20 Premier League goals this season are seen as a modest return is a testament to his extraordinary quality in front of goal.
=4. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
Goals: 21
Points: 42
Harry Kane has never won a major trophy in his career—until now. This season, however, that looks set to change, with his goals having already all but secured Bayern Munich the Bundesliga title. The Bavarians are currently eight points clear at the top with just 12 games to play.
=4. Mateo Retegui (Atalanta BC)
Goals: 21
Points: 42
Atalanta forward Mateo Retegui is the runaway top scorer in Serie A, with 21 goals in 25 games. Four of those goals came in a single match against Hellas Verona in February.
=4. Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)
Goals: 21
Points: 42
Robert Lewandowski, a two-time Golden Shoe winner, has already surpassed his best-ever single-season tally in an FC Barcelona shirt this term, scoring 34 goals in all competitions. Twenty-one of those goals have come in La Liga, making him the division's top scorer.
1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Goals: 25
Points: 50
Despite being 32 years old, Mohamed Salah is arguably having the best season of his career, with his goals propelling Liverpool firmly on track for a second-ever Premier League title under new manager Arne Slot.
At the rate he's going, it's difficult to envisage anybody catching him in the race for the Golden Shoe, or the Ballon d'Or.