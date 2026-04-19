‘Excited’—Evander Embraces Neymar, FC Cincinnati Rumors in Return to Form

FC Cincinnati already has a superstar Brazilian midfielder, even as the club continues to be linked with the South American country’s all-time leading scorer, Neymar, in transfer talks.

Evander, a Cincinnati star since joining ahead of the 2025 MLS season, has been a standout in his time with the club—but still could see a future with his compatriot, especially after a celebration on Matchday 8.

With his side trailing 3–1 in the 79th minute against the Chicago Fire, Evander slotted home a penalty kick before forcing an own goal from Dje D’Avilla less than 10 minutes later, grabbing a point for his side despite the poor start.

His celebration on the goal, however, looked familiar. Putting his thumbs up against his face and his hands up while sticking his tongue out, it was an evident imitation of Neymar’s iconic celebration, potentially in an effort to lure the superstar to TQL Stadium.

“I saw the same news as you guys, I know nothing about it, but of course, if this happens, of course it will be a big negotiation. With a superstar, who knows how long this is going to take, but if the club can make this happen, I think it will be very helpful for all the players,” Evander told Cincinnati reporter Laurel Pfahler about Neymar and the reported talks.

“All the players got excited, and it’s a chance for us to play with one of the big names in the past few years. And he is a Brazilian, of course, one of my idols, and would be nice, but as I said, I know nothing about it, and hopefully it’s not just [rumors], and hopefully it comes through.”

Evander Returns to Form

Evander from the spot! @fccincinnati pull one back. 😤 pic.twitter.com/iQuQKN5jxf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 19, 2026

While rumors about Neymar’s potential addition have brought some excitement to FC Cincinnati, it has been a mixed start to the season. After Saturday’s 3–3 draw, the club sat 10th in the Eastern Conference with eight points through eight matches. At the same time, the goal marked Evander’s first of the season, having previously only having a single assist in seven matches.

With the goal, the Brazilian reached 43 regular season goals between his time with the Portland Timbers and now Cincinnati, tying Welton for the most goals scored in MLS by a Brazilian player, and potentially sparking a formative run for him and the club.

“When you’re pushing, pushing, pushing, now there’s more expectation to finish a play from the penalty spot,” said FC Cincinnati manager Pat Noonan of his star man. “I was happy to see the first one go in, and he had a strong game. He was influential in our attack.”

Cincinnati returns to MLS action on Wednesday, taking on New York City FC at Yankee Stadium, likely showcasing a clash between USMNT World Cup hopeful goalkeeper Roman Celentano and presumed starter Matt Freese.

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