Everton vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Everton welcome Manchester City to Hill Dickinson Stadium in an intriguing clash with major ramifications for the Premier League title race.

Arsenal have done their job by collecting consecutive victories following a damaging setback at the Etihad Stadium last month. City booked a spot in the FA Cup final during that intervening period yet find themselves six points adrift of the Gunners with two games in hand. Any stumbles at this stage of the season could prove to be decisive.

The Toffees have plenty of reason to play the role of spoilers. Everton are one of several clubs in the mix for sixth in the table which comes with the promise of some form of European soccer. After being rebuffed by several players last summer chiefly because they weren’t involved in UEFA competition, David Moyes is desperate for a lofty finish.

“We know if we can do something special it could help us greatly,” the Scottish boss warned. It would also help Moyes’s former Everton captain Mikel Arteta greatly.

Everton vs. Man City Score Prediction

Guardiola’s Freight Train Keeps Ploughing On

Pep Guardiola has a history of helping Man City win title battles. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola’s goal for the rest of the season is straightforward: “Win, win, win.” If City continue to play with the same verve and conviction of recent weeks then the Catalan coach’s wishes will undoubtedly be fulfilled.

City were given some real problems by Everton during a 2–0 win in October, yet, that was an entirely different team. As Guardiola himself admitted: “At that moment, we weren’t good. We’re better now.”

Since an underwhelming 1–1 draw with relegation-battling West Ham United was followed by a Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid in the middle of March, City have struck upon an imperious formula. Guardiola has found a way of stuffing all his creative talents into the same frontline to oversee a sequence of six straight wins. It would be a major surprise to see that run halted on Monday.

Everton’s home discomforts : The Hill Dickinson being a “tough place to go” does roll off the tongue, but it’s not quite true. Everton are still getting used to their new surroundings and only boast the 14th-best home record in the Premier League this season.

: The Hill Dickinson being a “tough place to go” does roll off the tongue, but it’s not quite true. Everton are still getting used to their new surroundings and only boast the 14th-best home record in the Premier League this season. Guardiola’s hoodoo over Moyes : Manchester City’s manager has a strong record against most opponents, but his dominance over the Everton boss is particularly pronounced. Across 11 Premier League encounters, Moyes is yet to win a single head-to-head with Guardiola (D2 L9).

: Manchester City’s manager has a strong record against most opponents, but his dominance over the Everton boss is particularly pronounced. Across 11 Premier League encounters, Moyes is yet to win a single head-to-head with Guardiola (D2 L9). Rayan Cherki’s superb form: City’s maverick has directly contributed to four goals in his previous five appearances (one scored, three assisted) spliced between countless moments of beguiling skill and trickery.

Prediction: Everton 1–3 Man City

Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

David Moyes is chasing a first-ever Premier League win over Pep Guardiola. | FotMob

“Everything is as we are,” Moyes revealed by way of team news. That wasn’t strictly true as Beto has since returned to training and is once against available for selection after sustaining a concussion in the Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool last month.

The burly striker is expected to make a swift return to the starting lineup in place of the eager but reliably erratic Thierno Barry, who once again spurned the few chances he found for himself against West Ham United last weekend. Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish will remain sidelined for the rest of the season.

Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Everton

Pep Guardiola has settled upon a regular lineup lately. | FotMob

The main question for Guardiola revolves around Rodri. The talismanic defensive totem has not feature since limping off against Arsenal a fortnight ago. City’s boss revealed that the Spain international is “getting better” but was still yet to return to training by the time of his prematch press conference on Friday.

Rúben Dias and Joško Gvardiol had also sat out the session—as expected—and will remain sidelined for at least another week. There is the growing possibility that both center backs return before the end of the campaign.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, Aït-Nouri; Silva, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

What Time Does Everton vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Hill Dickinson Stadium

Hill Dickinson Stadium Date: Monday, May 4

Monday, May 4 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Michael Oliver

Michael Oliver VAR: Paul Howard

How to Watch Everton vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

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