Every 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Match at MetLife Stadium
One year before the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium is hosting nine matches in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
The newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup features 32 qualified teams from AFC, CAF, Concacaf, OFC and UEFA, all sorted into eight groups of four teams each. The tournament will unfold across the United States, hosting some of the biggest clubs in the world, including the two most recent Champions League winners, Real Madrid and Manchester City, in some of the biggest stadiums in the country.
The most matches in the competition will take place at MetLife Stadium, home to the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets. The venue holds over 82,000 fans and most recently hosted the 2024 Copa América semifinal between Argentina and Canada. In 2026, it will host eight FIFA World Cup matches as well. This summer, though, nine fixtures, including two semifinals and the final, will unfold in East Rutherford.
Check out the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup fixtures coming to MetLife Stadium.
Group Stage Fixtures
Group A
- June 15, 2025: SE Palmeiras vs. FC Porto
- June 19, 2025: SE Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly FC
- June 23, 2025: FC Porto vs. Al Ahly FC
Group F
- June 17, 2025: Fluminense FC vs. Borussia Dortmund
- June 21, 2025: Fluminense FC vs. Ulsan HD
Knockout Stage Fixtures
Quarterfinals
- July 5, 2025: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56
Semifinals
- July 8, 2025: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58
- July 9, 2025: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60
Final
- July 13, 2025: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62