Every Celebrity Spotted Watching the 2026 MLS All-Star Game
CHARLOTTE — Major League Soccer hosted its annual All-Star Game on Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium, featuring some of the league’s brightest stars, including Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps), Son Heung-min (LAFC) and Tim Ream (Charlotte FC).
It was a colliding of North America’s very best, as the MLS All-Stars went head-to-head with the All-Stars of Liga MX. Both leagues are eager to capitalize on the continent’s reinvigorated excitement around the sport, thanks to the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, which saw the final between Argentina and Spain take place just 10 days ago.
MLS pulled out all the stops to bring a spectacle to the fans in Charlotte, including a pre-match fire show during the teams’ walkouts, drum performers and a dazzling halftime show. Several A-list celebrities were eager to see and take part in it all.
Danny Ramirez
The Hollywood actor, who has featured in films such as “Captain America: Brave New World” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” was seen on the pitch during warm-up. He also competed in the All-Star Skills Challenge on Tuesday, facing Son in the passing challenge. The former Tottenham Hotspur star narrowly defeated the actor.
Ciara
The Grammy award-winning singer and part-owner of the Seattle Sounders starred in the halftime show.
“Headlining the halftime show at this year’s MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime is such an incredible honor,” Ciara said earlier in the month. “I love being part of moments that bring people together through music and pure energy. As a proud MLS team owner, I know these fans show up with so much heart, and I can't wait to match that on stage. July 29 is going to be a celebration of the game, the culture and the joy of sharing this experience together!”
FaZe Rug
The American YouTuber took pictures with fans prior to the match. He also competed at the Skills Challenge, taking on the likes of Müller and Evander in the shooting challenge.
Steve Smith Sr.
The former Carolina Panthers receiver and five-time Pro-Bowl selection was seen watching warm-ups and talking to the media before kickoff.
David Tepper
The owner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC was also present at the league’s showpiece event.
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Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.