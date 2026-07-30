Every Celebrity Spotted Watching the 2026 MLS All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE — Major League Soccer hosted its annual All-Star Game on Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium, featuring some of the league’s brightest stars, including Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps), Son Heung-min (LAFC) and Tim Ream (Charlotte FC).

It was a colliding of North America’s very best, as the MLS All-Stars went head-to-head with the All-Stars of Liga MX. Both leagues are eager to capitalize on the continent’s reinvigorated excitement around the sport, thanks to the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, which saw the final between Argentina and Spain take place just 10 days ago.

MLS pulled out all the stops to bring a spectacle to the fans in Charlotte, including a pre-match fire show during the teams’ walkouts, drum performers and a dazzling halftime show. Several A-list celebrities were eager to see and take part in it all.

Danny Ramirez

Actor, producer, writer, athlete. Danny Ramirez can do it all 💪



📺 Apple TV (8pm ET): https://t.co/S1M8auO0fX // MLS All-Star Game pres. by @Chime pic.twitter.com/PIdpgmASS0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 30, 2026

The Hollywood actor, who has featured in films such as “Captain America: Brave New World” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” was seen on the pitch during warm-up. He also competed in the All-Star Skills Challenge on Tuesday, facing Son in the passing challenge. The former Tottenham Hotspur star narrowly defeated the actor.

Ciara

Ready to level up the MLS All-Star Game pres. by @Chime. 🔊

@ciara is set to take the stage for a special halftime show — hit the link for tickets & catch the game on July 29 at 8pm ET on Apple TV: https://t.co/IwgYuSJM8i pic.twitter.com/dVK1ydHemv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2026

The Grammy award-winning singer and part-owner of the Seattle Sounders starred in the halftime show.

“Headlining the halftime show at this year’s MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime is such an incredible honor,” Ciara said earlier in the month. “I love being part of moments that bring people together through music and pure energy. As a proud MLS team owner, I know these fans show up with so much heart, and I can't wait to match that on stage. July 29 is going to be a celebration of the game, the culture and the joy of sharing this experience together!”

FaZe Rug

FaZe Rug is a famous YouTuber and soccer fanatic. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

The American YouTuber took pictures with fans prior to the match. He also competed at the Skills Challenge, taking on the likes of Müller and Evander in the shooting challenge.

Steve Smith Sr.

Bringing that football physicality to Charlotte's soccer scene 🏈🤝⚽



Steve Smith Sr. is ready for the MLS All-Star Game pres. by @Chime!



📺 Apple TV (8pm ET): https://t.co/bCZWkYJemT pic.twitter.com/6C1LZ30Ei6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 29, 2026

The former Carolina Panthers receiver and five-time Pro-Bowl selection was seen watching warm-ups and talking to the media before kickoff.

David Tepper

Steve Smith Sr. and David Tepper chopping it up on the pitch prior to the MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte tonight at The Bank. pic.twitter.com/xWDKSIOLaG — CLTure® ( culture ) (@CLTure) July 30, 2026

The owner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC was also present at the league’s showpiece event.

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