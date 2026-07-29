Every Celebrity Spotted at the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
CHARLOTTE — After six weeks of World Cup matches this summer across North America, Major League Soccer is eager to keep the party going.
The U.S.’s top flight, whose new campaign is “Thanks World, We’ll Take It From Here,” has reignited the continent’s soccer fun with the 2026 MLS All-Stars in Charlotte, a week headlined by Wednesday’s game against the All-Stars of Liga MX.
Prior to Wednesday’s match-up between North America’s best, MLS hosted the All-Star Skills Challenge, a series of technical competitions featuring select MLS and Liga MX All-Stars, including Vancouver Whitecaps’ Thomas Müller, LAFC’s Son Heung-min and FC Cincinnati’s Evander, as well as U.S. men’s national team stars Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) and Matt Freese (New York City FC).
Several A-listers came to Truist Field to see the Skills Challenge, and a few even jumped into the competition themselves.
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson
The former NFL legend, life-long soccer fan and current co-host of the sports talk podcast “Nightcap” is one of eight competitors in the crossbar challenge.
FaZe Rug
The famous American YouTuber participated in the shooting challenge, which was ultimately won by Evander for the second-consecutive year.
Danny Ramirez
The Hollywood actor, who has featured in films such as “Captain America: Brave New World” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” competed against Son in Tuesday night’s passing challenge. The former Tottenham Hotspur star narrowly defeated the actor.
Celine Dept
The Belgian social media influencer and mega soccer fan will also compete in the crossbar challenge.
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Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.