Every Celebrity Spotted at the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

CHARLOTTE — After six weeks of World Cup matches this summer across North America, Major League Soccer is eager to keep the party going.

The U.S.’s top flight, whose new campaign is “Thanks World, We’ll Take It From Here,” has reignited the continent’s soccer fun with the 2026 MLS All-Stars in Charlotte, a week headlined by Wednesday’s game against the All-Stars of Liga MX.

Prior to Wednesday’s match-up between North America’s best, MLS hosted the All-Star Skills Challenge, a series of technical competitions featuring select MLS and Liga MX All-Stars, including Vancouver Whitecaps’ Thomas Müller, LAFC’s Son Heung-min and FC Cincinnati’s Evander, as well as U.S. men’s national team stars Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) and Matt Freese (New York City FC).

Several A-listers came to Truist Field to see the Skills Challenge, and a few even jumped into the competition themselves.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson

Who's ready to see some @ochocinco skills in Charlotte? ⚡️⚽️



Ochocinco will feature in this year's MLS All-Star Skills Challenge pres. by @ATT — hit the link for tickets & watch on July 28 at 7:30pm ET on Apple TV: https://t.co/IpshBkMerT pic.twitter.com/NlELvFcDIq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2026

The former NFL legend, life-long soccer fan and current co-host of the sports talk podcast “Nightcap” is one of eight competitors in the crossbar challenge.

FaZe Rug

FaZe Rug is here at the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge: pic.twitter.com/j6DUAnB08t — Kamran Nia (@kamran_nia) July 28, 2026

The famous American YouTuber participated in the shooting challenge, which was ultimately won by Evander for the second-consecutive year.

Danny Ramirez

Actor Danny Ramirez is a baller 👀



Watch him at the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge pres. by @ATT // Tuesday at 7:30pm ET on Apple TV. 📺 pic.twitter.com/wWKKBEI4zn — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 28, 2026

The Hollywood actor, who has featured in films such as “Captain America: Brave New World” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” competed against Son in Tuesday night’s passing challenge. The former Tottenham Hotspur star narrowly defeated the actor.

Celine Dept

¡Estrellas por todos lados! 🤩



¡Son Heung-Min, Thomas Müller, Celine Dept, Danny Ramirez y más en la previa al MLS All-Star Skills Challenge pres. por @ATT! pic.twitter.com/DvPtNaOFeQ — MLS Español (@MLSes) July 28, 2026

The Belgian social media influencer and mega soccer fan will also compete in the crossbar challenge.

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