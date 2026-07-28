Redemption Beckons for Disgraced USMNT Stars at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game

For many of Major League Soccer’s biggest names, the annual All-Star Game is a chance to play alongside the best players in the league and be recognized as such. Yet for U.S. men’s national team players Matt Freese and Tim Ream, the match is an opportunity for redemption.

Just a few weeks ago, the two were among Mauricio Pochettino’s starters at the 2026 World Cup as the Stars and Stripes looked to make a historic run on home soil. A strong group stage followed by a mature 2–0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 captured the attention of a nation not exactly known for its soccer fanbase.

Suddenly, there were fervent supporters packing out stadiums and a record 33 million viewers watching on Fox from home as the USMNT took on Belgium in the round of 16. The overwhelming belief and patriotism sweeping throughout the country soon deflated, though, when Pochettino’s men suffered an embarrassing 4–1 defeat.

The scoreline was bad enough, but the individual performances from a handful of Americans made the defeat all the more humiliating. Freese and Ream rightfully received the most criticism—and now they’re being heralded as MLS All-Stars.

Freese Haunted by World Cup Blunders

Matt Freese crumbled against Belgium. | MB Media/Getty Images

There were always warning signs surrounding Freese. The New York City FC shot-stopper had failed to keep a clean sheet for the USMNT in six consecutive appearances prior to the World Cup.

Still, Freese was no doubt Pochettino’s best option between the posts and rightfully beat out Matt Turner for the starting job. The 27-year-old only let in one goal in his first three appearances in this summer’s tournament, and looked like he silenced his doubters on the biggest stage in the sport.

Except when the lights were the brightest against Belgium, Freese put in an absolutely horrific performance, gifting Belgium its third goal in the process.

Belgium finds a third pic.twitter.com/0m1Hu4qzwR — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

Freese returned to MLS action following the dismal display and was heavily booed every time he touched the ball in NYCFC’s 2–1 win over Columbus Crew last Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether the treatment will follow the goalkeeper in the MLS All-Star Game, but even if he avoids more jeers, he will be thinking about that defeat to Belgium—perhaps for years and years to come.

“Big losses in tough moments are things you never really get over because they stay with you for the rest of your career,” Freese told The Associated Press. “They continue to motivate you for the rest of your career.”

It’s a dark cloud looming over Freese as he tries to bask in his first MLS All-Star selection. The good news is the goalkeeper isn’t alone in his quest for redemption.

Ream’s Reality Is No Better

Tim Ream likely played his last ever World Cup. | Mao Siqian/Xinhua/Getty Images

Although Freese takes most of the heat for the USMNT’s round of 16 failure, Ream shouldered his fair share of blame. The 38-year-old was no match for Belgium’s front line, looking every bit his age as he tried to contend with Charles De Ketelaere and Romelu Lukaku.

With Chris Richards at his side, Ream had gotten away with a few lackluster efforts this summer. But as soon as the Crystal Palace defender had a bad game, his partner was majorly exposed.

Now, much like Freese, Ream’s attention is now back on MLS, where he is being crowned an All-Star for just the second time in his career.

The whiplash fans feel going from a devastating World Cup defeat to an All-Star Game is likely the same for the players, but there’s nothing to do now but move forward, even if Ream admits he “can’t leave [his] house now” from all the increased attention.

“Being able to inspire more people to play is obviously secondary to what our job is, which is compete and win games, but it’s such a rewarding feeling knowing that so many more people are paying attention to our sport,” Ream said.

The MLS All-Star Game Is the Perfect Distraction

The MLS All-Stars will once again compete against the Liga MX All-Stars. | Indrawan Kumala/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Although it’s nowhere close to as exciting or publicized as a World Cup match, the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday provides Freese and Ream the chance to win back the favor of American fans.

For Ream, getting back on the USMNT fans’ good side is less important now that the center back likely played his final World Cup game this summer. But for Freese, who still has ambitions to be the Stars and Stripes’ starter at the 2030 World Cup, public support could do wonders for his campaign and confidence.

What better way to begin his apology tour than a strong performance against the Liga MX All-Stars? Even though Lionel Messi will not compete in the game, the likes of Son Heung-min, Thomas Müller and Yannick Bright will make appearances in Charlotte, drawing plenty of eyeballs. Fellow USMNT representatives Max Arfsten and Sebastian Berhalter will also star.

The real challenge for Freese and Ream, though, will come in September during the first international break from the World Cup. Excelling in a relatively low-stakes All-Star Game is one thing, but translating that to the USMNT will be the true acid test—and American supporters will be reluctant to forget this summer’s shortcomings.

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