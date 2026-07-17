The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to go out with a bang, featuring a star-studded lineup in the final that does not only include the players themselves.

Sunday’s title match at MetLife Stadium, which sees Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain battle for global glory, will include several celebrity performances before the kickoff and during halftime.

Here is every celebrity set to perform at the 2026 World Cup final.

Laura Pausini

Laura Pausini rose to the fame in the ‘90s. | Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images

The Italian singer-songwriter and Grammy winner will be one of the performers during the World Cup closing ceremony, which will take place prior to the start of the final and “celebrate the 48 teams’ unforgettable journey” throughout the tournament.

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger is an icon of pop. | Brianna Bryson/WireImage

The member of the iconic pop female group, the Pussycat Dolls, and Tony award winner will perform at the closing ceremony.

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams recently performed at Iconica Santalucia Sevilla Fest. | Bianca de Vilar/Getty Images

The British singer, who rose to fame as a member of the group Take That, will be included in Sunday’s closing ceremony.

He also performed at the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is known for his heroic stunts on set. | David Jon/Getty Images

The Hollywood actor and film producer—most famously known for his roles in Top Gun and the Mission Impossible series—will make a “special appearance” in the closing ceremony.

Known for doing his own dangerous stunt work on set, he is highly anticipated to perform some sort of wild act like he did during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed was rooting for England at the semifinal on Wednesday. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

The 21-year-old famous internet personality has regularly attended matches this summer and is set to contribute to the closing ceremony.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson recently performed “America the Beautiful.” | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to kickoff.

She recently sang “America the Beautiful” at the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia this week. Hudson also performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 in Tampa.

Justin Bieber

Bieber recently performed at Coachella Valley Music Festival. | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The world-renowned singer, who has sold more than 150 million records, will headline the quartet of performers at the first-ever halftime show at a men’s World Cup final.

Madonna

Madonna was recently spotted at Paris Fashion Week. | Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The iconic American star, nicknamed the “Queen of Pop” for her hits such as Like a Prayer and Vogue, will also be a main performer at the halftime show.

She also headlined the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show in 2012 in Indianapolis.

Shakira

Shakira accompanied FIFA president Gianni Infantino to the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and Morocco. | Eva Marie Uzcategui/FIFA/Getty Images

The Colombian singer has become a mainstay in World Cup culture and will be one of the four main stars of halftime.

Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy are the voices behind the official 2026 World Cup song, Dai Dai. She also performed the official song of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the now incredibly famous Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

BTS

BTS recently won “Song of the Summer” and “Artist of the Year” at the American Music Awards. | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The famous South Korean boy band, formed in 2010, round out the four main performers set to star in the halftime show.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy performed during the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City, | Carl Recine/Getty Images

The Afrofusion singer, who recently became the most-streamed African artist in Spotify history, will bookend the halftime show with a guest appearance.

Gustavo Dudamel

Gustavo Dudamel recently conducted his final concert in Disney Hall as LA Philharmonic music director. | Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Burna Boy will be accompanied by the famous conductor and music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and PS 22 Chorus, a choir of around 85 public school fourth and fifth graders from New York City. The schoolchildren of PS 22 Chorus will also perform.

Coldplay

Chris Martin is the lead singer of Coldplay. | Jo Hale/Redferns

The British rock band will also make a halftime show appearance, given the show was curated by Chris Martin, the lead singer.

Sesame Street and the Muppets

Elmo and Cookie Monster were present for the Group D match between the U.S. and Paraguay. | VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The characters of the famous American children’s television series, Sesame Street will arrive in East Rutherford, N.J, as will the musical ensemble cast of puppets, The Muppets.

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