Every Player Who Played for Both Barcelona and Real Madrid

Marc Cucurella’s €55 million ($63.75 million) move from Chelsea to Real Madrid means he will become the latest player to turn out for both Barcelona and their great rivals.

The Spain left back came up through Barça’s fabled academy system but only ever made one Copa del Rey outing for the first team before moving on to Getafe, then England and eventually making his way back to Spain.

Cucurella will be the first player to feature for Spain’s two super-clubs since fellow left back Marcos Alonso joined Barcelona in 2022, and only the third player to make appearances for the arch rivals this century.

While crossing the Clásico divide is not totally unheard of in Spanish soccer, it takes a certain type of player to do it. One requires talent to interest two of soccer’s most discerning clubs, of course, but also a level of bravado and very thick skin.

Here’s a breakdown of all 38 players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid throughout history.

Which Players Have Played for Both Barcelona and Real Madrid?

1. Alfonso Albéniz

Position: Midfielder

Barcelona: 1901–1902

Real Madrid: 1902–1903, 1911–1912



The first person to represent both of Spain’s Clásico rivals was a true renaissance man. After his soccer career, Albéniz later became a referee, then a chemical engineer, lecturer and ambassador for Spain at the League of Nations.

2. Enrique Normand

Position: Midfielder

Real Madrid: 1902–1909, 1909–1915

Barcelona: 1909

3. José Quirante

Position: Midfielder

Barcelona: 1906–1911

Real Madrid: 1911–1913

4. Arsenio Comamala

Position: Midfielder

Barcelona: 1903–1913

Real Madrid: 1911–1913

5. Charles Wallace

Position: Forward

Barcelona: 1907–1911

Real Madrid: 1908



Technically the first foreigner to play for both clubs, London-born Wallace made one appearance with Madrid CF (as they were known back then) on loan.

6. Walter Rositzky

Position: Midfielder/Forward

Barcelona: 1911–1913

Real Madrid: 1913–1914



The first foreign player to play for both clubs, the German-born Rositzky enjoyed success in Catalonia and Madrid but left Spain altogether after the outbreak of World War I.

7. Ricardo Zamora

Ricardo Zamora is an icon of Spanish soccer. | Central Press/Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper

Barcelona: 1919–1922

Real Madrid: 1930–1936



The cap-wearing, cognac-drinking, cigarette-smoking stopper holds the rare distinction of having won honors with Madrid, Barcelona and (as a manager) Atlético Madrid.



Known asEl Divino, Zamora helped deliver Real Madrid’s first two league titles in in 1931–32 and 1932–33.



The Zamora trophy continues to be awarded to the goalkeeper who concedes the fewest goals in La Liga every season.

8. Josep Samitier

Position: Midfielder

Barcelona: 1919–1932

Real Madrid: 1932–1934



A man with important ties in Catalonia and Madrid, Barcelona-born Samiter won trophies in Barcelona and Madrid, and later worked as manager of Barcelona and also as a scout for both clubs.

9. Hilario Marrero

Position: Midfielder

Barcelona: 1930–1932

Real Madrid: 1932–1934

10. Hilario

Position: Midfielder

Real Madrid: 1931–1936

Barcelona: 1939

11. Josep Escolà

Position: Forward

Barcelona: 1934–1948

Real Madrid: 1948–1949

12. Joaquín Navarro

Position: Defender

Barcelona: 1941–1942

Real Madrid: 1949–1957

13. Josep Canal

Position: Midfielder

Real Madrid: 1945–1946

Barcelona: 1946–1951

14. Alfonso Navarro

Position: Forward

Barcelona: 1946–1950

Real Madrid: 1950–1951

15. Justo Tejuda

Position: Forward

Barcelona: 1952–1961

Real Madrid: 1961–1963

16. Evaristo

Position: Forward

Barcelona: 1957–1962

Real Madrid: 1962–1965



One of the great flamboyant forwards of his day, Evaristo won La Liga twice with Barcelona before leaving on a free transfer, after being pushed out over pressure to naturalize as a Spanish citizen.



The Brazilian joined Real Madrid and won another pair of league titles.

17. Chus Pereda

Position: Midfielder

Real Madrid: 1958–1959

Barcelona: 1961–1969

18. Fernand Goyvaerts

Position: Forward

Barcelona: 1962–1965

Real Madrid: 1965–1966



A European Cup winner in 1966, Goyvaerts remains the only Belgian to have featured for both clubs.

19. Lucien Müller

Position: Midfielder

Real Madrid: 1962–1965

Barcelona: 1965–1968

20. Amador Lorenzo

Position: Goalkeeper

Real Madrid: 1976–1978

Barcelona: 1980–1986

21. Bernd Schuster

Bernd Schuster won La Liga once with Barcelona and twice with Real Madrid. | Ferdi Hartung/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Position: Midfielder

Barcelona: 1980–1988

Real Madrid: 1988–1990



The Blond Angel twice won Don Balón’s award for Best Foreign Player as he dictated play for Barcelona and then Real Madrid during the ‘80s and early ‘90s.



He later returned as Real Madrid manager, winning La Liga in his sole season in charge in 2008.

22. Luis Milla

Position: Midfielder

Barcelona: 1984–1990

Real Madrid: 1990–1997

23. Miquel Soler

Position: Fullback/Midfielder

Barcelona: 1988–1995

Real Madrid: 1995–1996

24. Michael Laudrup

Michael Laudrup was key player in Barcelona’s Dream Team. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Position: Midfielder

Barcelona: 1989–1993

Real Madrid: 1994–1995



One of the classy soccer players to ever grace the pitch, Laudrup holds the impressive distinction of having won Clásico encounters 5–0 for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

25. Alfonso Pérez

Position: Forward

Real Madrid: 1989–1995

Barcelona: 1995–1996

26. Julen Lopetegui

Position: Goalkeeper

Real Madrid: 1989–1990

Barcelona: 1994–1996



The future Wolve, West Ham and Qatar manager made one La Liga appearance between the sticks for Real Madrid and five for Barcelona. He is better known for his spells at Rayo Vallecano and Logroñés.

27. Nando

Position: Defender

Barcelona: 1990–1991

Real Madrid: 1992–1995



28. Gheorghe Hagi

Position: Midfielder/Forward

Real Madrid: 1990–1991

Barcelona: 1994–1995

29. Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique spent five years at Real Madrid as a player. | IMAGO/Buzzi

Position: Midfielder

Real Madrid: 1991–1996

Barcelona: 1996–2004



Far more associated with his successes at Barcelona as a player—and then manager—Luis Enrique spent five years in Real Madrid white after earning a move from Sporting Gijón.



After crossing the divide on a free transfer, he found favor in Catalonia with his knack for scoring (and celebrating passionately) against his old club.

30. Robert Prosinečki

Position: Midfielder

Real Madrid: 1991–1993

Barcelona: 1995–1996

31. Dani García

Position: Midfielder

Real Madrid: 1993–1997

Barcelona: 1999–2002

32. Luís Figo

Luís Figo became one of the original Galácticos. | Mike Hewitt /Allsport/Getty Images

Position: Midfielder

Barcelona: 1995–2000

Real Madrid: 2000–2005



By some distance the most infamous transfer between the clubs, Figo’s move to the Bernabéu was enough to provoke pig-head-throwing ire from betrayed Barcelona fans.



The Ballon d’Or-winning Portuguese winger won a pair of La Liga titles at each club, but clinched his only Champions League at Real Madrid.

33. Albert Celades

Position: Midfielder

Barcelona: 1994–1999

Real Madrid: 2000–2003

34. Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazário was at the peak of his powers during his single season with Barcelona. | Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Position: Forward

Barcelona: 1996–1997

Real Madrid: 2002–2007



The Ronaldo who signed for Real Madrid in 2002 was a markedly different soccer player to the one who lit up Camp Nou five years prior. Both were extraordinary, though.

35. Samuel Eto’o

Samuel Eto'o went on to win a treble with Barcelona. | IMAGO/Panoramic by PsnewZ

Position: Forward

Real Madrid: 1998

Barcelona: 2004–2008



One that got away for Madrid. A baby-faced Eto’o made just six first-team outings for Los Blancos amid serious competition for places from Raúl, Fernando Morientes and Nicolas Anelka. He later came back to haut his old side as a two-time Champions League winner at Barcelona.

36. Javier Saviola

Javier Saviola spent six years in Catalonia. | Bagu Blanco/Getty Images

Position: Forward

Barcelona: 2001–2007

Real Madrid: 2007–2009

37. Marcos Alonso

Position: Defender

Real Madrid: 2008–2010

Barcelona: 2022–2024

38. Marc Cucruella

Position: Defender

Barcelona: 2017–2020

Real Madrid: 2026–



The latest man brave enough to cross the divide, Cucurella came through at La Masía but only ever made one first-team appearance for Barcelona. He will be very unfortunate not to surpass that total quite quickly at Real Madrid.

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