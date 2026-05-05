‘Everyone Hopes’—Man Utd Star Teases Shock Casemiro U-Turn

Matheus Cunha has hinted there is still a desire from Casemiro’s Manchester United teammates to see the Brazilian remain with the club beyond this season.

The four-year contract Casemiro signed at Old Trafford in 2022 ends next month and an agreement has been reached that the conditional 12-month extension won’t be triggered. But the midfielder’s recent performances have been played to a soundtrack of “one more year” chants from fans desperate to see the relationship last just a little while longer.

Currently, Casemiro is playing arguably the best he has done at any point since moving to England from Real Madrid. Even though the veteran is sure the time is right to say goodbye, Cunha suggested in the wake of Sunday’s win over Liverpool that plenty would love to see him stay.

“I play with him in the national team and I know how important he is. He's an amazing guy and to have this guy in the dressing room is a privilege,” the forward told reporters.

“We don’t know in the end how it is with his contract. [But] then, of course, we—everyone—hope there’s a little bit more. I know it’s harder than we talked about, but, in the end, you never know.”

Why Casemiro Should Stay

Matheus Cunha wants Casemiro to stay. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport /Getty Images

The upside is obvious—Manchester United get to keep one of this season’s best players.

As a five-time European champion with Real Madrid, Casemiro’s wealth of experience as the club goes back into the Champions League in 2026–27 cannot be overstated. Even if he plays fewer Premier League matches to focus on the less physically intense and technically superior European competition, would help United contend with the return of UEFA action to the schedule.

At the age of 34, he’s certainly not old by today’s standards and is clearly a popular dressing room figure whose continued presence could be a further morale boost to the rest of the squad.

Even before Casemiro’s departure was announced, United needed midfield strengthening. Now, the squad needs three or possibly even four new midfielders ahead of next season. At least were Casemiro to stay, the burden of replacing him directly could be delayed until 2027.

Why Casemiro Should Leave

Has Casemiro reached a natural exit? | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

There is an obvious cost for the club to bear by persuading Casemiro to stay. His estimated weekly salary of $474,000 (£350,000) makes him the highest earner and a 25% pay rise is coming next season due to squad-wide contractual changes based on Champions League qualification.

From Casemiro’s perspective, this might be an opportunity to head into the sunset on the crest of a wave. His performances in recent months mean Manchester United are going to be back where the club believes it naturally belongs, competing among the European elite. It would in many ways be the perfect ending to this chapter of his career, leaving fans with a wholly positive sign-off.

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