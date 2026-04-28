‘One More Year’—The Definitive Answer on Casemiro, Man Utd Extension Talk

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has ruled out a contract extension for midfielder Casemiro, whose decision to leave the club this summer is expected to be final.

Fans cried for “one more year” from Casemiro after he opened the scoring in Monday’s 2–1 win over Brentford, continuing an excellent run of form which will come to an end this summer after his announced his impending departure from Old Trafford in January.

Matheus Cunha, teammate for both club and country, echoed those pleas on social media after the game, but Carrick has warned fans not to get their hopes up.

“It’s pretty clear,” Carrick stressed. “From both sides, it’s pretty clear, the decision,” said the interim manager.

“It’s pretty clear, too, how much it means to him [playing for United] and probably the situation and the clarity of the decision has helped ­everything to be understandable for the ­supporters as well.

“Credit to him because he’s given absolutely everything and had some big moments for us, so all round it’s quite a nice direction for it to be taken.”

Replacing Casemiro Becomes Man Utd’s Top Priority

Fans have pleased with Casemiro to stay. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Twelve months ago, the idea of losing Casemiro was not keeping United fans up at night. The Brazilian was one of many struggling to get to grips with Ruben Amorim’s methods and he would likely have been sold last summer if his high wage demands weren’t tied down by poor performances.

The narrative has flipped completely this season. Casemiro began his resurgence under Amorim and has finished it off under Carrick, blossoming into a sensational combination of box-crashing and defensive solidity that has been vital to United’s climb into the race for Champions League qualification.

We already knew United wanted to spend big to reinforce in midfield last summer. Those plans remained even as Casemiro found his footing again under Amorim, but now, with the Brazilian’s departure confirmed, the need to replace Casemiro has arguably become more important than finding the complimentary piece wanted alongside him.

The bar feels almost impossibly high. United will likely look for a younger signing but must find one capable of matching Casemiro’s impact, leadership and reliability. The number of suitable options out there can be counted on one hand and you still might have some fingers left over.

The Extensive Shortlist of Targets

Elliot Anderson has been strongly linked. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Towards the top of the wish list are Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali. Both are expected to be spectacularly expensive and both have big-name suitors prepared to engage in bidding wars.

Settling for an alternative may not be a bad decision from a business perspective, but United simply cannot afford to lose the immediate impact Casemiro brings. They have to continue shopping in the top tier and will have to pay up for a suitable replacement, even if it ends up being over the odds.

With whatever money is left over, United should then look to pick up the pieces. It must be remembered that Kobbie Mainoo is back shining in midfield, softening the need for a second expensive reinforcement.

New signings will still be needed, however. Manuel Ugarte’s likely exit will leave Mainoo and Casemiro’s successor as the only two senior midfielders in the squad. One more is necessary and United might even be wise to take the numbers up to four as they prepare for the rigors of the European calendar again.

It is going to be expensive, which explains why United fans want one last year from Casemiro. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, that, barring a dramatic and unforeseen u-turn, is simply not going to happen.

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