Ex-USMNT Star to Train Viral 3-Year-Old Soccer Prodigy After Police Incident

Former USMNT striker Eddie Johnson has offered a place in his EJE7 Soccer Academy to a 3-year-old who recently went viral after police were called during a recent youth league game in Winter Park, Florida.

Playing against children as old as 5, footage on social media showed Nevada Pierre dazzling on the pitch and scoring goal after goal before an incident which led to the police being called and Nevada and his family leaving the area.

Organizers for the i9 Sports league accused Nevada’s parents of creating a disturbance in response to seeing the 3-year-old repeatedly sent to the bench. Nevada was also accused of “pushing” the other players and the parents were told he was no longer welcome in the league.

No arrests were made by the police, who stressed the incident was a civil matter. They did reiterate the league’s request for Nevada’s parents to leave the area, which was eventually agreed after i9 Sports confirmed they would receive a refund on their registration fees.

With Nevada searching for a new team, USMNT icon Johnson quickly offered the 3-year-old a spot in his EJE7 training program.

“Nevada deserves to be around someone that looks like him that can understand him and it’s sad in youth soccer we don’t have enough of those programs for kids of color to have those examples around them because soccer is a rich suburban sport that’s controlled by privileged rich entitled parents and no one likes when the less fortunate kids are better then their kids,” Johnson wrote on social media. “One of the many issues with youth soccer in this country.

“l experienced it now he’s experiencing it. That’s one of the reasons I created EJE7 because we encourage freedom and creativity and that is what you see we you see Nevada. That’s why they call it the beautiful game. We should be praising a 3-year-old with his ability instead of tarnishing it.”

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Pledges Support to Nevada

Johnson was not the only big name to reach out. According to Loren LoRosa, Nevada also received an offer of help from Jay-Z and his sports agency, Roc Nation.

Roc Nation, which boasts clients like the Real Madrid trio of Vinícius Júnior, Yan Diomande and Endrick alongside USMNT center back Chris Richards of Crystal Palace, is reported to have been offered a trip to Spain in December for “an impactful athletic experience.”

Nevada’s family are said to have already expressed interest in a permanent move to Spain, believing the youngster’s soccer journey would be taken more seriously there.

A GoFundMe campaign, set up by Nevada’s mother, Martasia Griffin, has already raised over $56,000.