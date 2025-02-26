FC Barcelona Next Five Games: March 2025 Match Schedule
Barcelona play five pivotal games split between La Liga and the UEFA Champions League to open up March prior to the upcoming international break.
It's been a strong start of the year for Barcelona. Undefeated in 14 matches so far in 2025, the Catalans are playing like one of the best teams in Europe and are strong contenders to win all three tournaments they're competing in.
Following a thrilling first leg of the Copa Del Rey semifinals in which Barcelona had to settle for a 4–4 draw vs. Atlético Madrid, attention turns to La Liga and the Champions League.
Barcelona play three La Liga matches before the international break and will look to extend their five game winning streak. The Blaugrana are currently first, tied on points with Real Madrid but with better goal difference, one point ahead of Atlético Madrid in third.
The Champions League round of 16, home and away tie vs. Benfica complete Barça's calendar in the first half of the month. The Blaugrana have a favorable path in the knockout stages of the Champions League, but must be at their best if they want to get past the Portuguese side.
Hansi Flick's debut season as Barcelona manager is reaching its climax and the results his team achieves before the March international break could pave the way for a possible quadruple.
Game
Date
Kick-Off Time
Competition
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad
Sunday, Mar. 2
10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
La Liga
Benfica vs. Barcelona
Wednesday, Mar. 5
3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Champions League round of 16 first leg
Barcelona vs. Osasuna
Saturday, Mar. 8
3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
La Liga
Barcelona vs. Benfica
Tuesday, Mar. 11
1:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. GMT
Champions League round of 16 second leg
Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona
Sunday, Mar. 16
12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT
La Liga