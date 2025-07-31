FC Seoul vs. Barcelona: How to Watch for Free
Barcelona will play their second tune-up game before the start of the 2025–26 season against FC Seoul in South Korea.
The Catalans emerged victorious from their first preseason game last weekend and will look to continue meshing and improving as a group in order to be prepared for the start of 2025–26, where they enter with lofty expectations after securing a domestic treble last term.
The Seoul World Cup Stadium, where Germany secured its ticket to the 2002 FIFA World Cup final, will host the clash. Flick will likely continue to give minutes to the vast majority of players at his disposal, aiming to have them all ready come the start of the season.
Here’s how you can watch Barcelona vs. FC Seoul on TV and live stream.
What Time Does FC Seoul vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?
- Location: Seoul, South Korea
- Stadium: Seoul World Cup Stadium
- Date: Thursday, July 31
- Kick-Off Time: 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. BST
How to Watch FC Seoul vs. Barcelona on TV and Live Stream
Barcelona had issues with their pay-per-view broadcast during their first preseason game vs. Vissel Kobe. As a result, the club has decided to broadcast the two remaining games of their Asian preseason tour for free. Fans across the world—except for South Korea— can watch Barcelona vs. FC Seoul for free on Barcelona’s YouTube channel.
In North and South America, the game will also be available to watch on DAZN.
What’s Next for Barcelona?
Following the clash vs. FC Seoul, Barcelona will play one more game in South Korea. Flick’s side will battle Daegu FC on Monday, Aug 4, to conclude their Asian preseason tour.
Barcelona will return to Spain next week to prepare for their final preseason game. The traditional Joan Gamper Trophy will once again serve as Barça’s final tune-up match before the season. Serie A’s Como 1907 will be this year’s opponent and the game will be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Aug. 10.
Following that match, Barcelona’s La Liga title defense will begin when they travel to Mallorca for their first game of the season on Aug. 16.