Federico Redondo Reveals Where Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Would Finish in the Premier League
Inter Miami midfielder Federico Redondo made a bold claim about how the Herons would fare in the Premier League.
Despite their early exit in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs, Inter Miami put together a masterful regular season in which they earned a record 74 points in 34 matches. The Supporters' Shield winners finished atop the MLS standings, and Redondo claims they could translate their success to the English top-flight.
In a new interview with Goal, Redondo was asked where he believed Inter Miami would finish in the Premier League among some of the biggest clubs in soccer, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.
"Europa League position," Redondo responded, backing the Herons for a fifth (or possibly sixth) place finish.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Redondo's claim is actually not so bold on paper. Tottenham Hotspur finished fifth in the 2023–24 Premier League with 66 points in 38 matches. The Herons' 2024 finish saw them with eight more points while playing four less games.
Still, the Premier League is the most competitive league in the world. For the Herons to jump into the top half of the table against English competition, they would need Lionel Messi to put together a Ballon d'Or-worthy campaign.
Perhaps an even bolder claim came when Redondo said Paris Saint-Germain would only manage a second-place finish in MLS, behind Inter Miami. He also asserted that Manchester United would finish first in Serie A.
Hypotheticals aside, Redondo is gearing up for Inter Miami's first MLS campaign under new head coach, Javier Mascherano. The Herons are still in search of their first ever MLS Cup and have postseason redemption on the mind ahead of the 2025 season.