‘Quite Surprised’—FIFA Bite Back at NJ Governor Over Train Price Hikes for World Cup

As outrage continues to mount over the exorbitant prices of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA was once again forced to defend the costs of the showpiece event, this time taking aim at New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill who criticized the governing body over hiked train fares.

What is typically just a $12.90 ticket to take the train from Penn Station in New York City to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is expected to jump to around $150 for this summer’s World Cup, per The Athletic.

The increase in price left fans fuming, especially since it is expected to be a blanket cost for all passengers, without any reduced fares for seniors, children and those with disabilities—the norm for NJ transit.

Sherrill blamed the high prices on FIFA, who she says stuck NJ transit with a “$48 million bill to safely get fans to and from games.” Instead of forcing the state’s residents to pay for the fees through taxes “for years to come,” those attending games must carry the financial burden since FIFA is providing “$0 for transportation to the World Cup.”

FIFA Directly Addresses Sherrill’s Claims

President Donald Trump (left) has a strong relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino. | Jia Haocheng/Pool/Getty Images

In a rare targeted response from the governing body, FIFA addressed Sherrill’s claims and affirmed its stance.

“We are quite surprised by the NJ Governor’s approach today on fan transportation,” a spokesperson told The Athletic. “The original FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Agreements signed in 2018 required free transportation for fans to all matches.

“Recognizing the financial strain this placed on the host cities, back in 2023, FIFA adjusted the Host Agreement requirements across all host cities as follows: All Match Ticket holders and accredited individuals shall be able to access transport (public or additionally planned transport) at cost to allow travel to Stadiums on match days.

“Moreover, FIFA has worked for years with host cities on their transportation and mobility plans, including advocating for millions of dollars in federal funding to support host cities for transportation.

“The FIFA World Cup will bring millions of fans to North America, along with the related economic impact. Many of these fans will travel to NYNJ to enjoy the eight matches scheduled, including the FIFA World Cup Final. FIFA is not aware of any other major event previously held at NYNJ Stadium, including other major sports, global concert tours, etc., where organizers were required to pay for fan transportation.”

What Did Sherrill Say in Response?

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill is going toe-to-toe with FIFA. | Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sherrill then went back at FIFA through her spokesperson Sean Higgins, who spoke to The Athletic.

“Governor Sherrill is always going to fight for New Jersey, so FIFA shouldn’t be ‘quite surprised’ that she wants it to pay for transporting its fans. The governor isn’t going to allow FIFA to make $11 billion in profits and then stick New Jerseyans with a massive bill.

“The agreement our administration inherited allowed FIFA to eliminate parking at MetLife Stadium. As a result, NJ Transit must move four times as many riders as it does during a normal event at the venue. So NJ Transit will provide transportation for ticket holders coming into New Jersey ‘at cost’—and the cost to NJ Transit is at least $48 million.”

Up to 40,000 supporters are expected to use NJ Transit this summer to attend each game unfolding at MetLife Stadium, which holds a total of 82,500 people. Prices to attend said games are already the highest in World Cup history, and the resale market is only increasing the costs.

World Cup Games at MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium will host the 2026 World Cup final. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Brazil vs. Morocco (Group C)

France vs. Senegal (Group I)

Norway vs. Senegal (Group I)

Ecuador vs. Germany (Group E)

Panama vs. England (Group L)

Round of 32 match

Round of 16 match

World Cup final

With such massive games unfolding at the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets this summer, getting a ticket is just the first hurdle. Commuting to the matches is a feat in and of itself, considering a fraction of the typical 19,000 parking spaces at MetLife Stadium will be unavailable to use due to security reasons.

Many fans are therefore forced to use NJ Transit, and the increased fee places more strain on the pockets of supporters.

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