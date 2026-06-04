‘Reckless’—FIFA Blasted for Last-Minute World Cup Water Ban

With less than two weeks until the 2026 World Cup kicks off, FIFA suddenly will no longer allow fans to bring reusable water bottles into stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The governing body’s previous code of conduct allowed fans to bring “empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (one liter in) capacity” into stadiums hosting World Cup matches this summer due to the expected high temperatures.

Yet FIFA have now done a U-turn, altering its code of conduct to disallow reusable water bottles into venues across the co-hosts. The decision will not surprise most American fans; bringing in any type of food or drink is almost always banned when attending sporting events or concerts throughout the country.

The controversy lies within FIFA’s decision to take back its permission, especially so close to the start of the tournament on June 12. There is also major concerns over the health and safety of fans attending World Cup matches at the height of the summer heat.

The Reason Behind FIFA’s World Cup Water Ban

FIFA is taking extra measures to ensure player safety. | Michael Buholzer/AFP/Getty Images

Like so many times in the build-up to the biggest World Cup of all time, FIFA had to put out another statement explaining its side of a poorly received decision.

“FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees,” a spokesperson told NBC News on Thursday.

“Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.”

The reasoning stems from the risk of fans potentially throwing a water bottle—even if it’s plastic—at a player on the pitch. It’s the reason most stadiums across the country indeed do not allow any outside drinks, as well as umbrellas or anything else that can possibly be used as a weapon.

There is an irony, though, considering fans can just purchase water bottles at stadiums, and therefore they still could throw the item at players.

Concern Mounts for High Tempatures at 2026 World Cup

Hydration breaks are mandatory at the 2026 World Cup. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

FIFA’s last-minute ban does nothing to quell pre-existing concerns about the conditions both players and fans will be subjected to in North America during the heat of the summer. Those on the pitch will get one three-minute hydration break in each half to combat the weather.

FIFA also confirmed there will be resources at stadiums for fans, like cooling tents and hydration stations. But professionals say that is simply not enough, especially now that attendees cannot bring in water bottles.

“Unless the cooling controls are really successful, I would imagine this decision [to ban water bottles in stadiums] will clearly heighten the risk of heat-related health incidents,” Ollie Jay, a professor of heat and health at the University of Sydney, told BBC Sport.

Andrew Simms of the New Weather Institute added, “Is FIFA climate-trolling the game it’s meant to protect?

“It is already staging the most polluting World Cup ever, sponsored by one of the world’s biggest climate-polluting oil companies, and has heat safety protocols heavily criticized by world leading health experts.

“Now making it even more difficult for fans to stay safe in a competition vulnerable to global heating seems to be a reckless rejection of FIFA’s duty of care.”

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