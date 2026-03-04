FIFA Is Selling Tickets to World Cup Qualifiers in Mexico for Under $20

With ticket prices for FIFA’s summer showcase averaging hundreds for a group stage match and thousands for the quarterfinals and beyond, the phrases “affordable” and “World Cup” have not been used in the same sentence... until now.

Against the trend, FIFA will sell all tickets to the World Cup inter-confederation playoffs in Mexico this month for under $20. Guadalajara Stadium and Monterrey Stadium are each set to host a semifinal and a final match, featuring six total teams vying for the final two spots of the summer tournament.

Your matchups for the FIFA World Cup 26 Play-Off Tournament! 🆚



Which two are headed to 🇨🇦🇲🇽🇺🇸? pic.twitter.com/5cYxcvFjnT — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2025

In Pathway 1 at Guadalajara, New Caledonia and Jamaica will go head-to-head for the opportunity to face the Congo DR in the final. In Pathway 2 at Monterrey, Bolivia and Suriname will compete for the opportunity to play Iraq.

The semifinals in both stadiums happen on March 26 before the finals are staged for March 31. FIFA launched tickets for both rounds on Tuesday morning, with the semifinals priced roughly at $11.30 and the finals at $17.50.

Ticket sales prove that FIFA intends to move forward with hosting games in Mexico, despite the recent cartel violence in Guadalajara and its surrounding areas following the death of Mexican drug lord Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes last month. Order has largely been restored to the region.

Is This FIFA’s Attempt at an Apology?

PA Images/IMAGO

FIFA has experienced significant backlash for the World Cup’s inflated ticket prices, which are selling for six to 10-times the cost of previous World Cup tickets dating from the 2022 tournament back to 2006, according to The Guardian.

In apology, FIFA introduced a new ticket pricing tier in December: the “Supporter Entry Tier” with tickets set at $60 for fans of qualified teams. Eligibility for the tier, however, appears layered, requiring one to meet specific criteria and undergo an application process.

The ticket pricing for Mexico’s qualifying playoffs is not necessarily an additional organizational response to the backlash. It may just come down to an inability to gauge fan interest.

The intercontinental playoffs, involving a semifinal and final at a neutral site distant from the participating countries, are the first of their kind. The qualifiers were previously formatted as a two-game, home-and-away series between two countries.

The affordable pricing, nevertheless, is a surefire way to engage local fans’ interest in the high-stakes matches ahead of the World Cup’s opening match on June 11. Tickets for the qualifying playoffs can be purchased through the FIFA website.

