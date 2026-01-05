Five Best Players From Premier League Gameweek 20—Ranked
Premier League Gameweek 20 was another round of fixtures brimming with drama.
Ruben Amorim’s dismissal as Manchester United manager has subsequently stolen the headlines, but there was plenty of entertainment on the field. Arsenal were the only member of the traditional ‘Big Six’ to triumph, Aston Villa steadied themselves in the title race and Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a first league win of the season.
The weekend’s action was energised by some terrific individual performances across the country and, courtesy of FotMob, we can see exactly which players shone brightest for their clubs.
Here are the players who received the highest FotMob ratings in Premier League GW20.
5. Jack Grealish: 8.7
Jack Grealish walked away from Sunday’s 4–2 defeat to Brentford disappointed despite another terrific solo display. While the Manchester City loanee has not quite been as effective in recent months as he was early in the campaign, he’s still capable of producing magical moments.
There was very little for the Hill Dickinson Stadium crowd to enjoy in a miserable loss to the Bees, but two delightful deliveries from Grealish to tee up Beto and Thierno Barry for consolation strikes did at least yield a couple of cheers.
Unsurprisingly, the Englishman completed more dribbles (four) than anyone on the pitch and also led the way for chances created (four). He didn’t deserve to be on the losing team.
4. John McGinn: 8.9
Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins have often stolen the show for Aston Villa in recent weeks, but Saturday was the turn of John McGinn to sparkle. The indefatigable Scotsman is an ever so reliable presence in Unai Emery’s squad and was instrumental to the 3–1 win over Nottingham Forest.
After the humbling defeat at Arsenal, victory for Villa was essential and McGinn’s brace was vital to seeing off their fellow Midlands side. The first, a well-placed finish from inside the area, doubled the home side’s advantage, while the second was a remarkable long-range effort aided by a disastrous piece of goalkeeping.
Scoring twice from an expected goals total of 0.45 is pretty impressive, with a raft of defensive contributions also helping Villa over the line. Strangely, this was McGinn’s first double at club level since a 3–1 victory over Forest in the Championship back in 2018–19.
3. Malick Thiaw: 9.0
Malick Thiaw is quickly becoming a sensation at Newcastle United. The summer recruit is enjoying an excellent debut season with the Magpies despite a general drop in standards on Tyneside, with his defensive defiance and attacking contributions earning him adulation.
A third Premier League goal helped secure an important 2–0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, albeit a scrappy finish at the end of a goal-mouth scramble was hardly a stunner. But Thiaw was an absolute colossus in defence, too.
A game-high 17 defensive contributions, which included five tackles and 10 clearances, ensured a clean sheet for Newcastle, with Thiaw boasting the speed and physicality to thwart Jean-Philippe Mateta.
2. Declan Rice: 9.1
There were question marks over Declan Rice’s involvement in Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth following an injury, but Arsenal were extremely grateful to have their talismanic midfielder available. The England international was integral to the Gunners extending their lead at the summit.
Arsenal were far from their swashbuckling best during the 3–2 win over Bournemouth, but they didn’t have to be courtesy of two composed finishes from Rice. He bent a low effort beyond Djordje Petrović for Arsenal’s second and then calmly converted Bukayo Saka’s pull back for what turned out to be the winning goal.
Goals were not all he brought the Gunners at the weekend, however, with an all-action midfield display helping Arsenal manage the game. He made 14 defensive contributions and was only out-passed by two players as he stamped his authority on the fixture.
1. Igor Thiago: 9.6
Only two players have scored Premier League hat-tricks since the beginning of December. They have both been Brentford forwards.
Kevin Schade secured the match ball in Brentford’s 4–1 win over Bournemouth just after Christmas and Igor Thiago has joined him since, notching his first treble since moving to England and taking his Premier League tally to 14 this season at the weekend.
The Brazilian has been integral to replacing the output of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, with his treble on Sunday underscoring his instincts as a poacher. Three unspectacular but clinical finishes helped Brentford to a thumping win over Everton and even saw Thiago enter the race for the European Golden Boot—although dreams of the award will likely be short-lived.
Thiago proved too much to handle for a usually stubborn Everton backline, with his power and positional intelligence making him an undeniable threat.