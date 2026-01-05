Five Bold Canada Predictions for 2026: A Historic World Cup and Jesse Marsch’s Future
The Canadian men’s national team will play World Cup matches on home soil for the first time in the summer of 2026, making the year one of the most pivotal for the game in the country’s history.
While there has been plenty of growth since 2020 and qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Les Rouges are still looking for a World Cup point. Yet, they enter 2026 dreaming of much more than just a draw under manager Jesse Marsch.
Here, Sports Illustrated makes five bold predictions for Canada’s men’s program in 2026.
Five Former or Current Canadian Premier League Players Get Calls
A year after Marsch said Canada Soccer was “not in a financial position” to hold a January camp, this step is back, giving North American-based players a chance to impress over 10 days and a friendly clash with Guatemala.
With that camp, the return of the Concacaf Nations League in the fall and the World Cup, several former and current Canadian Premier League players could get their opportunity. To date, only six former CPL players have made national team appearances since the competition’s inaugural season in 2019—this year could see a big boost.
Expect former Cavalry FC defender Joel Waterman on the 26-man World Cup roster, but don’t be surprised if Atlético Ottawa center back, Noah Abatneh, Inter Toronto forward Shola Jimoh, now former Ottawa and Halifax Wanderer striker Sam Salter, and former Cavalry midfielder Victor Loturi make an appearance at some point as well, albeit not at the World Cup.
Alphonso Davies Starts a World Cup Game in Midfield
The age-old debate for Canada. Where should Alphonso Davies play?
Initially a left winger, Davies has always played left back under Marsch and, since finding his footing in the position at Bayern Munich, primarily did so under his predecessor, John Herdman. He’s effective, able to join the attack and relies on his speed to defend, with pace and acceleration that few attackers or defenders can contend with.
At the World Cup, though, he might play in midfield. The fullback stables have some of Canada’s most in-form or high-calibre players, including Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea, Hajduk Split’s Niko Sigur and Celtic’s Alistair Johnston.
Combine that factor with current first-choice left midfielder Ali Ahmed betting on himself with a move from MLS’s Vancouver Whitecaps to Norwich City in the English Championship relegation scrap and Davies might have found a slot in left midfield.
Considering Canada’s World Cup opponents as well, Davies in left midfield offers a chance to break from a low-block. Should Canada’s opening match be up against a possession-heavy team like Italy (the favorites to qualify from UEFA Playoff A), Davies’s in midfield could be helpful.
Canada Will Advance to the World Cup Round of 16
Canada has played six men’s World Cup games. They lost each one. Making the round of 16? That’s winning a few, at least. It’s a lofty goal, but it’s not entirely unrealistic.
Playing on home soil, No. 27-ranked Canada has the best chance to get results and advance from the group, given their relatively friendly draw against No. 54-ranked Qatar, No. 17-ranked Switzerland and one of Italy (No. 12), Bosnia and Herzegovina (No. 71), Northern Ireland (No. 69) or Wales (No. 32).
While the first match will likely be the biggest challenge, given Italy’s strong chances of qualifying, Canada can get results in each game. At this point, we’re predicting a 3–1 loss to Italy, a 3–0 win over Qatar and a 2–1 win over Switzerland, sending Canada through to the round of 32 as second-place finishers on six points.
If Canada were to win Group B, it would play the round of 32 and potentially the round of 16 on home soil in Vancouver. Instead, our prediction sees them head to Los Angeles to play the second-place team in Group A, likely South Korea, South Africa, or Mexico, all of whom are beatable.
The journey would come to an end in the round of 16.
Niko Sigur and Promise David Move to Top 5 Leagues
There is no better opportunity than the World Cup for players to showcase themselves for the rest of the world, and striker Promise David, along with versatile midfielder and fullback Niko Sigur, could very well earn a big move after impressing in the summer.
Neither is sure to start, but both are likely to play significant minutes at the tournament. For David he is averaging a goal every 54 minutes with Canada. He has 36 goals in 68 appearances with Belgium’s Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, including two in the UEFA Champions League, after helping the club win their first Belgian league title in 90 years.
Sigur, meanwhile, has excelled in defensive midfield with Hajduk Split and at right back with Canada and has the potential to play in either position in the summer.
Already, the two have been linked to relegation-battling Premier League sides. West Ham United have been floated as a potential destination for David while Sigur has reportedly attracted attenion from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Still, there will be other suitors across Europe’s top five leagues and we’re predicting both will make a move after the tournament.
Jesse Marsch Signs a Two-Year Extension in August
When Canada Soccer lost John Herdman, who helped lift the team from the doldrums of Concacaf to its first World Cup in 36 years, they could have only dreamed of finding another culture builder as they have in Marsch.
As much as the focus has been solely on preparing for the World Cup this summer, we’re predicting that Marsch will stick with the Canadian program until at least the end of 2028, following a potential inclusion in the 2028 Copa América, the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup and two more editions of the Concacaf Nations League.
With Marsch’s involvement in his national team players' club careers and his dedication to spending time at coaching clinics, youth clubs and other programs across the country outside camps, it is clear he is embracing the role beyond the requirements—despite living in Italy.
His contract runs through the end of the World Cup, but he has previously hinted that he could stay on for longer and we’re saying an extra two years.