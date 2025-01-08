Five MLS Signings We'd Love to See in 2025
A handful of current and former European superstars are out of contract this year, leaving the door open for a few dream moves to MLS in 2025.
The 2025 Major League Soccer season is still over a month away, but the offseason is buzzing with countless roster moves. From the MLS Expansion Draft and the MLS SuperDraft to the January transfer window, all 30 clubs are looking to bolster their squads to make a run for the MLS Cup in 2025.
With some of soccer's biggest names approaching the end of their contracts (and possibly their careers), MLS teams have never had a better opportunity to bring legends of the sport to the United States. In fact, players from the Premier League, La Liga and the Saudi Pro League could all find themselves competing in MLS in just a few months.
Here's five potential signings we'd love to see in MLS this year.
1. Neymar to Inter Miami
Who doesn't want to see Neymar make the move to Inter Miami and reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez? The three superstars would take over the MLS if they recreate the storied 'MSN' frontline.
In fact, Neymar himself even teased the idea at the Globe Soccer Awards and said it would be "incredible" to play alongside his former Barcelona teammates again. The Herons might not need many more attacking threats, but signing Neymar would be a no-brainer, especially since his contract with Al Hilal expires this summer.
2. Kevin De Bruyne to San Diego FC
It goes without saying that Kevin De Bruyne would boss MLS. The Belgian is one of the best midfielders of his generation and would give San Diego FC an instant boost in the club's debut MLS season. Alongside Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, the 33-year-old would help MLS's newest club announce themselves in the Western Conference.
The two parties are reportedly "closer than ever" to signing a deal as De Bruyne faces the end of his contract with Manchester City in June. San Diego is undoubtedly holding out their last Designated Player roster spot for a game-changing player, and who else than the six-time Premier League champion?
3. Cristiano Ronaldo to LA Galaxy
Cristiano Ronaldo is another big name out of contract at the end of this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could follow Messi's footsteps and make the move to the United States. A player as big as Ronaldo could only land at one club—LA Galaxy.
The most successful club in MLS history is no stranger to signing former European stars, including David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimović. MLS might not give Ronaldo a Saudi Pro League-level contract, but it would give him the chance to elevate an already title-winning squad. If the reigning MLS Cup champions want to keep up with the goalscoring of Columbus Crew and Inter Miami, Ronaldo is their perfect transfer target.
4. Antoine Griezmann to LAFC
Antoine Griezmann might still have another year left on his contract with Atlético Madrid, but the Frenchman has been linked with a move to MLS for years now. In fact, when Griezmann spoke about his future back in 2023, he said, "It is not an easy decision to make. But as you know, the MLS remains my goal."
After former France teammates Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris transferred to LAFC, it only makes sense for Griezmann to complete a similar move. LAFC topped the Western Conference in the 2024 MLS regular season, but lacked the creativity and quality to get past Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup playoffs. Adding Griezmann to the already stacked attack will certainly be enough to get LAFC over the line in 2025.
5. James Rodriguez to Real Salt Lake
Before James Rodriguez transferred to Rayo Vallecano, Real Salt Lake were interested in signing the Colombian after his fantastic performance at Copa América 2024. Now that Rodriguez is considering another move after failing to play significant minutes in La Liga, it seems like the perfect time for Real Salt Lake to bring the midfielder to MLS.
The Western Conference side only scored one goal in their short 2024 MLS Cup playoffs berth and would have benefited from a player of Rodriguez's quality on set pieces. The 33-year-old proved he still has more left in the tank this past summer and could help Real Salt Lake compete with the best in the Western Conference.