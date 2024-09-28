Five Players to Watch in the Madrid Derby: Vinicius Junior, Bellingham, Griezmann
La Liga's top talent will be on full display when Atlético Madrid hosts Real Madrid on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The first Madrid derby of the 2024–25 season will look different to the four that unfolded last season across all competitions. Real Madrid bid farewell to Toni Kroos and welcomed Kylian Mbappé, who will miss the fixture due to injury. Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, now has Julián Alvarez, Alexander Sørloth, Conor Gallagher and Robin Le Normand.
Diego Simeone's men handed Real Madrid its only La Liga loss of its winning campaign last year, and that was before the club's big transfers arrived this summer. The fixture promises to be the most exciting and heated match of La Liga so far, especially if each team's best players deliver in the deep-rooted rivalry.
5 Players to Watch in the Madrid Derby
5. Julián Alvarez
Alvarez is set to play in his first ever Madrid derby after transferring to Atlético Madrid over the summer. The ex-Manchester City man has struggled to get going for his new club, scoring just two goal in eight appearances.
The Argentine's slow start would be forgotten, though, if he got himself on the scoresheet against Real Madrid. Los Blancos have looked vulnerable on the counter-attack and conceded at least one goal in five of their last eight matches. Alvarez can use his pace against Éder Militão and Antonio Rüdiger to find himself through on goal; then, he just has to beat Thibaut Courtois.
4. Conor Gallagher
Of all Simeone's summer signings, Gallagher looks the most at home at Atlético Madrid. The midfielder just scored his second goal in three matches last weekend and continues to embody Simeone soccer. He fits perfectly into the side's fast counter-attack, wins plenty of duels and uses well-timed tackles to regain possession for his team.
Gallagher will have a tough test in store against Real Madrid's midfield. Ancelotti will likely roll out a 4-4-2 in the wake of Mbappé's injury, giving the England international plenty to do if he wants to find time on the ball against Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni and possibly Eduardo Camavinga.
3. Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann delivered the winner for Simeone's side both times Atlético Madrid hosted Real Madrid last season, sending the would-be Spanish champions home with their first and only La Liga loss and knocking them out of the Copa del Rey.
At 33 years old, the Frenchman has been Atlético Madrid's best player this season. Griezmann already has three goals and three assists across all competitions and often creates the most chances each match for his side. He knows Real Madrid well and has the vision and ability to make Ancelotti's team pay in the final third when given just enough time and space.
2. Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid is a different team with Bellingham. The midfielder missed four games at the start of the season due to injury and Real Madrid only scored four goals from open play against interior competition. Since Bellingham's return, Los Blancos have found the back of the net ten times in three matches.
Last season, the England international played as a false nine in both La Liga Madrid derbies and failed to have a large impact on either game. Not only will he be back in a similar role on Sunday, but he is also dealing with a recurring shoulder injury that could become a factor in such a physical match.
1. Vinícius Júnior
With Mbappé out, Vinícius Júnior is the man to watch for Real Madrid. The Brazilian is coming off a Ballon d'Or-worthy season that ended with 24 goals across all competitions as Los Blancos topped La Liga and the Champions League.
Vinícius Jr. might only have three goals in nine appearances for Real Madrid so far this season, but he still leads the team's attack from the left-wing. Whether he is taking on players or sending clever balls to his teammates in the final third, the 24-year-old's dominance with the ball at his feet usually leads to most of Los Blancos' success.