Five Positions Wrexham Must Strengthen This Summer to Reach Premier League

Wrexham will look to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window after missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

The Red Dragons enjoyed a remarkable rise from the National League to the Championship with three successive promotions but fell just short of another step forward after finishing seventh in the table, only two points outside the final playoff spot.

There are still plenty of positives to take from the best finish in the club’s 162-year history, but Wrexham know they cannot afford complacency if they are to improve next season. They will need to be ruthless in the transfer window and add several key players to a squad that has already laid solid foundations for a promotion push.

Here are the five positions Sports Illustrated believes they must address this summer:

Center Forward

Kieffer Moore has scored just one goal in 2026. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Goals win games, and Wrexham do not currently have an elite striker by Championship standards. Kieffer Moore started the season strongly and was highly effective as the Red Dragons adapted to the division, but injuries and a tactical shift saw his role diminish toward the end of the campaign.

The Wales international scored 11 goals, though only one came in 2026, and he started just two of the club’s final 11 league matches. Sam Smith finished the season strongly with seven goals in 20 appearances, though only three came after January.

Both strikers remain valuable squad options who give Phil Parkinson variety in attack, but it is difficult to argue that either would start for another playoff-chasing side. Only a top-two finish guarantees promotion to the Premier League next season, and Wrexham would benefit from adding a reliable goalscorer to lead the line if they are to challenge for it.

Right Wing Back

Wrexham Targets Compared

Issa Kaboré Terry Devlin Festy Ebosele Kosta Nedeljković Appearances 30 38 14 5 Goals 0 5 0 0 Assists 8 1 0 0 Chances created (per 90) 0.99 0.77 0.26 0 Pass completion 83.1% 70.9% 80.6% 87.10% Successful crosses (per 90) 1.15 0.53 0.26 0.71 Successful dribbles (per 90) 1.51 0.49 1.57 0.00 Duels won (per 90) 5.27 6.85 9.54 1.43 Defensive contributions (per 90) 4.56 9.38 8.88 4.29 Tackles (per 90) 1.51 2.74 4.57 0.36 Interceptions (per 90) 1.11 1.90 1.57 0.36 Recoveries (per 90) 4.68 5.44 5.09 3.21 Clearances (per 90) 1.62 4.43 2.09 3.57

Wrexham must sign a right wing back this summer after Issa Kaboré’s season-long loan came to an end. There was no option to make the move permanent, so his return to Manchester City was expected, though it does not necessarily rule out another spell in North Wales.

Whether it is Kaboré or someone else, the Red Dragons are in desperate need of a top-level Championship wing back after targeting the position during the January transfer window. Wrexham are expected to revisit a move for Portsmouth star Terry Devlin, while they also explored a deadline-day move for Festy Ebosele from Istanbul Başakşehir. The club also considered Aston Villa youngster Kosta Nedeljković and has already been linked with a summer move for Pisa defender Idrissa Toure.

Kaboré ranked among the Championship’s more dangerous attacking wing backs this past season, though his defensive struggles remained an issue. Ideally, Wrexham would sign a more complete option capable of contributing at both ends of the field. If not, they may need to bring in two players for the role.

Left Wing Back

Liberato Cacace made just 13 appearances during a difficult debut season. | Pieter van der Woude/BSR Agency/Getty Images

There is still debate over whether Wrexham need to strengthen at left wingback this summer or persist with the options already in place. Liberato Cacace arrived with high expectations but made only 13 appearances during an injury-hit debut season in which he admitted the “relentless” nature of Championship football took its toll.

In his absence, George Thomason emerged as one of the stories of the season after successfully transitioning from central midfield to a wide role. The 25-year-old locked down the left flank and exceeded expectations in the position, though it was still clear he was learning on the job.

If Wrexham can keep Cacace healthy, the position should not become a major concern. However, after four separate injury setbacks, relying solely on his availability may still be too risky.

Center Defensive Midfield

With James and Sheaf starting together Without James and Sheaf starting together Matches started 10 36 Win percentage 60% 36.11% Clean sheet percentage 20% 30.55% Points per game 2.1 1.38

When Ben Sheaf and Matty James started for Wrexham, the club won six and drew three of 10 matches. It was no surprise the team lost midfield control when both defensive midfielders suffered long-term injuries shortly after the January transfer window closed.

With both players in the lineup, the Red Dragons are significantly better at controlling matches and protecting a back line that conceded 65 goals—the club’s worst defensive record since relegation from the Football League in 2008. However, Coventry City allowed Sheaf to leave largely because of his concerning injury history, while James will turn 35 before the new season begins.

Both players should continue to play important roles in balancing the side over the next year, but Parkinson knows it would be reckless to rely too heavily on either throughout a grueling 46-game season. A younger addition is needed to provide fresh legs in holding midfield and offer another dependable option.

Goalkeeper

Arthur Okonkwo is out of contract in 2027. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

The biggest debate among Wrexham supporters centers on the goalkeeper position. Danny Ward started and finished the season as the club’s No. 1, but Arthur Okonkwo remains the fan favorite after delivering more positives than negatives during an impressive campaign at the highest level of his career.

Both goalkeepers are entering the final year of their respective contracts. While that may not be a major concern for Ward, who turns 33 next month, it raises questions about Okonkwo’s long-term future at just 24 years of age. The fact he was dropped for the final four matches of the season does not reflect particularly well on his standing, and if he is not expected to begin next season as the starter with less than a year remaining on his deal, there is a strong business case for selling him while he still holds significant market value.

The harsh reality is that whether supporters favor Ward or Okonkwo, neither has fully established himself as the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. Parkinson needs to find someone capable of locking down the starting role this summer.

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