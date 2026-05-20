Issa Kabore—What Next for Wrexham’s Premier League Loan Star

Wrexham didn’t quite make it to the promised land of the Premier League in time for next season, but one of their players will be returning there this summer.

The Red Dragons announced their retained list last week, with six senior players set to depart as free agents when their respective contracts expire at the end of June. There was also confirmation that Issa Kaboré will return to Manchester City at the end of his season-long loan deal.

Wrexham sources were quick to point out that the return to Manchester was simply a formal procedure, with no option to make the move permanent this summer. It doesn’t mean he will not return to the Racecourse Ground, nor does it mean he will.

Deciding what to do next is quite the conundrum.

Kaboré divided opinion during a mixed season in North Wales. At his best, he was unplayable on the flank and finished the campaign with an impressive eight assists from 30 EFL Championship appearances. He was also inconsistent in his overall level of performance, while there were some concerns about his defensive abilities, with the loanee right back far more influential in attack.

The 25-year-old has enormous potential but is quite clearly not the finished product. In many ways, he mirrors the Wrexham squad. After notching three assists in his first three appearances, he went another 11 fixtures before grabbing his next one away at Sheffield Wednesday. He ended the season with an assist in each of the final two matches, bookending his loan spell with some of his best performances.

Wrexham were never going to make a final decision on Kaboré until the season was over, with uncertainty over where the club would be in 2026–27 lasting until the final seconds of the final match. If they had reached the Premier League, a move seemed highly unlikely, but ahead of another year in the Championship, it is compelling once again.

Phil Parkinson likes players who are proven in English soccer, something Kaboré has from his time in Manchester City’s youth setup and his loan spells with Luton Town. He would also arrive with the added bonus of already being settled at the club, where he was a popular dressing-room figure and would not need time to adapt to new surroundings.

It is also fair to point out that Kaboré wasn’t at full fitness for the second half of the season, when his influence diminished. He missed 11 matches due to a hamstring injury suffered while on national team duty in November and also departed with Burkina Faso as they reached the round of 16 in the Africa Cup of Nations. It took him some time to find his feet again before he finished the season strongly with an impressive performance against Middlesbrough on the final day.

He is also very good at what he does best. If you compare Kaboré with other Championship fullbacks, he ranks in the top five percent for assists per 90 minutes, the top eight percent for big chances created, the top three percent for successful dribbles, and the top 20 percent for both recoveries and possession won in the attacking third.

As an attacking asset, there are few better than him in a wing-back role. The same can’t be said for his defensive statistics. He ranks in the bottom 15 percent for successful passes per 90 and the bottom six percent for accurate long balls. He wins only half of all duels, ranks in the bottom 20 percent for touches, the bottom 30 percent for tackles, and the bottom 14 percent for defensive contributions per match.

Kaboré is one of the best attacking wing backs at Championship level, but he has plenty of defensive weaknesses. If Wrexham are in the market for two right-sided options this summer, he should definitely be considered. If they only want to sign one, they may favor someone who is more balanced overall, even if they are not as sharp in attack.

Wrexham Right Wing Back Targets

Portsmouth expect to lose Terry Devlin in the summer transfer window. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

Wrexham will not rush any transfer business this summer, though there is an obvious preference to have players in place for preseason. The Red Dragons are scheduled to begin their summer program against Wisła Kraków in Poland on July 11, before facing a Manchester United XI in Helsinki the following weekend.

It is not essential to have signings for the European fixtures, but it would be beneficial to have them ready for the Stateside portion of the schedule, when they face Leeds United in Florida, Liverpool in New York and Sunderland in Philadelphia.

The Red Dragons will consider another move for Terry Devlin after making inquiries about a deal during the January window. It is understood that Portsmouth anticipate summer interest in the Northern Ireland international and already have plans in place to replace him if necessary.

Devlin is nowhere near as creative as Kaboré, though part of that is because he is used as a fullback rather than a wing back, with less emphasis on his offensive game. Despite that, he scored five goals in the Championship last season, while Kaboré did not manage one.

The 22-year-old truly shines in his defensive work, ranking in the top six per cent for interceptions and times possession was won in the attacking third per 90. He averaged double the number of defensive contributions as Kaboré per 90 minutes and ranked in the top 11 per cent for recoveries. Devlin also placed in the top 20 per cent for both tackles and clearances per match.

Wrexham also explored a deadline-day move for Festy Ebosele from Istanbul Başaksehir, but time ran out before a deal could be completed. It is understood that the Welsh club even had a flight on standby in case they managed to agree to a transfer for the Republic of Ireland international.

Issa Kaboré Terry Devlin Festy Ebosele Kosta Nedeljković Appearances 30 38 14 5 Goals 0 5 0 0 Assists 8 1 0 0 Chances created (per 90) 0.99 0.77 0.26 0 Pass completion 83.1% 70.9% 80.6% 87.10% Successful crosses (per 90) 1.15 0.53 0.26 0.71 Successful dribbles (per 90) 1.51 0.49 1.57 0.00 Duels won (per 90) 5.27 6.85 9.54 1.43 Defensive contributions (per 90) 4.56 9.38 8.88 4.29 Tackles (per 90) 1.51 2.74 4.57 0.36 Interceptions (per 90) 1.11 1.90 1.57 0.36 Recoveries (per 90) 4.68 5.44 5.09 3.21 Clearances (per 90) 1.62 4.43 2.09 3.57

The 23-year-old made only 14 appearances in the Turkish top flight this season, so his statistics must be taken with a grain of salt. However, what they do tell us is that he, like Devlin, is a defensive specialist and a clear contrast to what Kaboré does so well.

Ebosele ranked highest across the league in his position for duels won and tackles made per 90 minutes, while he was also in the top four per cent for successful dribbles, defensive contributions, and shots blocked. His weaknesses stemmed from a lack of attacking threat, poor chance creation, limited passing ability, and a tendency to lose possession.

Wrexham also looked at a possible move for Aston Villa youngster Kosta Nedeljković while he was on loan at RB Leipzig. The 20-year-old also had limited playing time, which highlighted strong passing statistics but amplified his poor defensive record. It is difficult to fairly judge his ability when he was featuring so sporadically in a league of higher quality.

What is so interesting is that, in Devlin and Ebosele, Wrexham targeted profiles very different from Kaboré during the latest transfer window. It is difficult to sign a complete player at Championship level, and Parkinson will most likely have to decide whether he wants two different specialists for offense and defense, or a player who can offer a more balanced all-round game.

With Kaboré, you know what you’re getting. You also know what you’re not.

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