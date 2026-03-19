Five Potential Destinations for Enzo Fernandez After Transfer Admission—Ranked

Poor Liam Rosenior has had a rather bizarre week at the helm of Chelsea. The last thing he needed after the Blues bowed out of the Champions League with a whimper was for Enzo Fernández to question his long-term commitment to the club.

But Chelsea’s vice-captain just couldn’t help himself.

Fernández, a $142 million signing from Benfica in 2023, has come of age over the past 18 months. In an environment where player trading is prioritised and BlueCo’s ultimate goals are unclear, he was seemingly emerging as a steady staple of this Chelsea team.

However, the Argentine is now laying the foundations for a potential departure. After Tuesday’s 3–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, the ex-Benfica man said he doesn’t know if he’ll be at Chelsea next season.

It may merely be a calculated move to earn a more lucrative deal with the Blues, but Fernández has certainly opened the door for transfer intrigue. Here are five potential clubs who could look to sign him this summer, ranked by a combination likelihood and stylistic fit.

5. Manchester City

The Argentine could remain in the Premier League. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

In the immediate aftermath of Fernández’s comments, Manchester City were listed among the clubs that could pursue the midfielder this summer.



While Fernández is a wonderful passer with box-crashing abilities akin to a peak İlkay Gündoğan, City have already embarked on their midfield rebuild after losing David Silva, Gündoğan and Kevin De Bruyne in recent years.



Nico González was signed last January to provide cover for Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, while Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki joined in the summer to supply greater thrust and creativity.



While City may soon need a Bernardo Silva replacement, it seems unlikely that they’ll commit so many resources to signing Fernández this summer. However, that possibility could increase if Pep Guardiola departs the club after a decade of service and is replaced by Enzo Maresca, who got the best out of Chelsea’s No. 8 while he marauded the home dugout at Stamford Bridge.

4. Atlético Madrid

Diego Simeone would surely love to have his compatriot in Madrid. | Ryan Pierse/UEFA/Getty Images

Diego Simeone will be at the helm in the Spanish capital for as long as he desires, and few people scream Atlético Madrid more than Enzo Fernández. Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero is perhaps the only one.



Atléti aren’t quite the rugged and rough force they once were, but that’d suit Fernández, who’s revered more for his technical mastery than any sort of thuggery. Although he’d surely be content engaging in a few Simeone dark arts.



Despite his improvement since the start of the 2024–25 season, Fernández has always seemed like a player more suited to the European game, and there’s no doubt that he could thrive in the slower tempo of La Liga. However, Simeone’s 4-4-2 may not be the best systematic fit for the Argentine, who has produced his best work as an auxiliary No. 10 in west London.



Moreover, some may question whether Atléti would be willing to spend such a large fee to sign a player in a position they’re relatively well stocked in. Acquiring Antoine Griezmann’s replacement should be their priority.

3. Al Hilal

Rúben Neves recently committed his future to Al Hilal. | Patrick Smith/FIFA/Getty Images

There’s no doubting that the Public Investment Fund-owned Saudi clubs have the money to interest Chelsea if Fernández pushed for a move at the end of the season.



Al Hilal are deemed the most likely of the four teams to make a big midfield splash, even if they only recently tied Portugal international Rúben Neves to a new contract.



They’re the most successful club in Saudi Arabian soccer, but risk losing out on the league title to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr this season. Should Ronaldo get his hands on the Saudi Pro League trophy, expect Al Hilal to come out swinging in the transfer market.



The available finances render this move more likely than some of the alternatives, but the early indications suggest that 25-year-old Fernández doesn’t want to move to the Middle East at this stage of his career.

2. Paris Saint-Germain

The Argentine would love to play in Luis Enrique’s team. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Fernández’s comments on Tuesday night may merely have come about because the Argentine experienced the might of Paris Saint-Germain first hand and said to himself: Me apetece un poco de eso (I fancy a bit of that).



The Champions League holders are currently without one of their midfield stars, Fabián Ruiz, through injury, but Warren Zaïre-Emery has filled in ably alongside the masterful Vitinha and well-rounded João Neves.



Thus, adding Fernández would appear to be a case of the rich getting richer in a particular position. It has even been claimed in Spain that Luis Enrique is desperate to link up, believing him to be perfect for his style of play.



In theory, Fernández should thrive in a ball-dominant side given his gifts in possession, but the midfielder certainly isn’t without flaws. He remains a woeful recovery runner and a pretty poor performer out of possession, overall.



He’s far from lazy and is somewhat industrious, improving his fitness immensely in the Premier League, but he’d be a major downgrade on what Fabián, for example, provides defensively.

1. Real Madrid

Madrid may save their big splash for the Chelsea midfielder. | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images

Real Madrid have been masters of the free agency market in recent years, limiting their number of major transfer market splurges.



Los Blancos are bound to be snooping around for a free transfer or two this summer, but some expect the club to make a big midfield splash. While Aurelién Tchouaméni has come on this season, they haven’t yet made an effort to adequately replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.



No midfielders were signed last summer.



Como sensation Nico Paz is set to return at the end of the season, while Arda Güler has shown he can offer Madrid midfield control at times, but not yet on the biggest stage. There are high hopes for the emerging Thiago Pitarch, who looks like a scrappy dueller and a clean technician as opposed to a genius with the ball.



With Eduardo Camavinga potentially departing, there may be room for one big addition to the engine room.



Whether Madrid would be willing to pay a club-record transfer fee for a player not yet a bona fide superstar is another matter, but a switch to the Santiago Bernabéu is likely to be the one Fernández pushes for.

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