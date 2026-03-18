Enzo Fernandez’s Two-Word Message Plunges Chelsea Future Into Doubt

Chelsea convincingly losing 8–2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 was bad enough, but things got a whole lot worse for Liam Rosenior and the club’s supporters following a blunt Enzo Fernández postmatch statement about his future.

“We’ll see” will hardly inspire confidence that Fernández, a $130 million (£106.8 million, €121 million) signing from Benfica in January 2023, sees his long-term future at Stamford Bridge, nor will the rest of his short interview with ESPN Argentina after Chelsea had been handsomely beaten 3–0 on their own patch by the reigning European champions.

“I don’t know,” Fernández said. “I don’t know—right now, I’m thinking here. There are eight games left [in the Premier League] and the FA Cup and then there’s the World Cup and then we’ll see, we’ll see.”

His sombre tone followed another desperately disappointing night that saw Chelsea well beaten by goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Senny Mayulu. Rosenior effectively admitted defeat on the hour-mark when he took off key players Cole Palmer, João Pedro and Fernández himself.

Rosenior Put on the Spot in Press Conference

Liam Rosenior had to field questions about Fernández. | Federico Pestellini/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Rosenior’s press conference promised to be a tense affair because of the result, but Fernández’s admission put his beleaguered manager in a rather tough spot when he was quizzed about his comments.

“I haven’t seen that. It’s hard for me to speak on speculation after a game,” he mused. “I need to focus right now on the most important things, which is making sure we get a result against Everton on Saturday.”

Indeed, Rosenior has plenty of on-field matters to be concerned about, not just Fernández’s uncertainty over what the future holds. Mamadou Sarr’s early error handed Kvaratskhelia the simplest of goals just six minutes into the contest, and a lack of intensity, sharpness and bite in the tackle was evident as Barcola rifled an unstoppable effort into Robert Sánchez’s top corner with less than a quarter of an hour on the clock.

“When you go two goals down so early and five goals down on aggregate, it’s a really, really difficult evening,” Rosenior sighed. “We wanted to obviously put up more of a fight than what we did. Credit to PSG. Their possession play was really, really top in the game and over the two legs they deserve to go through.”

“That’s my job,” he continued when probed on how he’ll prevent the past seven days from defining Chelsea’s season. “How I go about that is how we always go about it. We need to be resilient. We need to make sure we go to Everton with an organization, with a freshness and intensity in our team because we want to be in this competition next season ... if we perform how I know we can, we can get there without the individual mistakes that we’re making at the moment.”

Fernandez’s Impact at Chelsea and Whether an Exit Is Feasible

Fernández has been one of Chelsea’s best players this season, as has João Pedro (pictured behind) | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Fernández is Chelsea’s vice-captain and is indisputably one of their most important players. He’s started more games than anybody else during 2025–26 and has clocked up the highest total minutes across all competitions.

He’s also enjoying his best-ever campaign in front of goal, scoring 12 goals across all competitions to date. Eight of those have come in the Premier League, but Chelsea’s recent erratic form means they are in a fierce battle just to qualify for next season’s Champions League—something that may be weighing heavily on his mind when it comes to his future.

Exiting Stamford Bridge won’t be straightforward, though, even if Fernández does intimate a more firm desire to leave. The 25-year-old signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract when he joined the club, meaning there’s still five years left on the terms agreed. And the fact Chelsea forked out in excess of £100 million would likely mean they’d want a return on their investment, as a minimum, were he to go.

Real Madrid have been linked to Fernández in recent days, as have Paris Saint-Germain, and both would be in a very small pool of clubs who have the financial muscle to agree a deal with Chelsea. Whether or not either would actually make a move remains to be seen.

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