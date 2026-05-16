Five Potential Destinations for Robert Lewandowski After Barcelona Exit Confirmed

Robert Lewandowski has confirmed he will leave Barcelona this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

Now approaching his 38th birthday, Lewandowski has not been a guaranteed starter this season under Hansi Flick. The option for a new contract as a squad player was thought to be on the table for the Poland international, but he is instead preparing to take his talents elsewhere.

“After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on,” he wrote on Instagram. “I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. Four seasons, three championships.

“I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years.

“A special thank you to President [Joan] Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career.

“Barça is back where it belongs.”

Here are five potential landing spots for Lewandowski.

Liverpool

Liverpool could do with a replacement for Hugo Ekitiké. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Losing Hugo Ekitiké to an Achilles injury was a massive blow for Liverpool, who find themselves with just one senior striker in the squad in the shape of Alexander Isak. Money for a replacement for the Frenchman is likely to be tight.

Simply put, Liverpool need an affordable, short-term option to help out alongside Isak. Few players fit the brief better than Lewandowski.

The biggest challenge for Liverpool would be convincing Lewandowski to accept a rotation role, considering that is understood to be have been an issue for him at Camp Nou, but Arne Slot—or whoever is in the Anfield dugout next season—could surely find enough minutes to satisfy one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

Chelsea

Liam Delap (right) could leave Chelsea after an underwhelming debut season. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Chelsea’s owners have vowed to evaluate their recruitment strategy this summer after fans lost patience with a youth-first approach. Going to the other end of the spectrum to sign Lewandowski would be an enormous change, but one which would make a significant statement.

Fans want experienced players and proven winners—somebody who can perform even with the odds against them. Most importantly, they want good players capable of leading the team to victory. Lewandowski may not be the dominant machine from his Bayern Munich prime but there can be no arguing against his elite pedigree even in the twilight of his career.

A lack of Champions League soccer will obviously work against Chelsea when it comes to recruitment this summer, but if Lewandowski wants a mentor role at this late stage of his career, he could consider a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Juventus

Dušan Vlahović faces an uncertain future. | Loris Roselli/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Juventus have a rich history of snapping up big names on free transfers and reports have suggested they want Lewandowski as the latest.

The Bianconeri currently have four strikers on the books but could conceivably offload all of them this summer. Dušan Vlahović’s contract is expiring, Jonathan David has underwhelmed, Loïs Openda will be put straight back on the market even after his permanent transfer clause was triggered and Arkadiusz Milik is free to leave if he can prove his fitness long enough to convince a suitor to buy him.

There are some expensive mistakes in that group and Juventus are destined to make significant losses, meaning a free agent like Lewandowski could be exactly what they need.

Chicago Fire

The Chicago Fire are chasing a big name. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

There is concrete interest in Lewandowski from Major League Soccer, where the Chicago Fire are thought to be his primary suitors.

MLS has become an increasingly popular destination for big-name players in recent years. Chicago is yet to land a superstar of their own but have thrown their name into the hat for Lewandowski’s signature.

Location is thought to be the Fire’s biggest issue. Reports claim Lewandowski’s family will likely remain in Europe and he is thought to be keen to remain somewhat close. Moving to any part of the United States undoubtedly complicates those plans.

Saudi Arabia

Lewandowski could join Karim Benzema at Al Hilal. | Fayez NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images

The leading suitors for Lewandowski’s signature come from Saudi Arabia, unsurprisingly.

The finances on offer will be tough to turn down at this stage of Lewandowski’s career, even if the travel is less than ideal. He has openly admitted he could consider a move to a “lesser” league as his legs start to realize their true age, and Saudi dealmakers are working to be at the front of the queue.

Most of the speculation involves Al Hilal, where Lewandowski could form a dream strike partnership alongside Karim Benzema.

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