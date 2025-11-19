Five Premier League Clubs Most Likely to Sign Antoine Semenyo
Antoine Semenyo is the talk of the Premier League transfer town—with Bournemouth powerless to prevent the 25-year-old leaving in January because of a release clause written into his contract.
The Ghanaian international signed a new deal with the Cherries in the summer, but the fresh terms included a fixed £65 million ($85.5 million) release that can be triggered up to a specific date during the January transfer window. The size of the clause will be reduced should Bournemouth retain his services entering the 2026 summer window.
After an impressive 2024–25 campaign that saw him garner a £70 million ($92 million) valuation, Semenyo has emerged as Bournemouth’s star man this term. He’s been one of the Premier League’s standout performers, notching nine goal contributions in 11 games, and now looks set to join a rather niche club of English top-flight attackers to move to one of the so-called ’big six’ for a fee in the region of £55 million to £70 million in 2026.
Mohammed Kudus, João Pedro, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Eberechi Eze all did so in the summer.
With intrigue in Semenyo piquing, here are five potential Premier League destinations for the two-footed winger—based on the likelihood of the deal happening.
5. Manchester United
Manchester United were linked with a move for Semenyo in the summer, having signed Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Cunha at the start of the window.
However, they, like Tottenham Hotspur, were deterred by Bournemouth’s lofty valuation, even if their asking price in July now doesn’t look so fanciful, given Semenyo’s destructive start to the season.
As a result, they pivoted to Bryan Mbeumo and their attack, when fully fit, now consists of three fresh faces that cost upwards of £200 million ($263 million).
Thus, despite their previous interest, it seems unlikely for United to pursue the 25-year-old again. Their priorities in the transfer market lie elsewhere this winter.
Likelihood Rating: 4/10
4. Manchester City
Manchester City have splashed the cash during the past two transfer windows to hasten Pep Guardiola’s rebuild.
2024–25 was a huge disappointment for the Cityzens, and there have been bumps in 2025–26. However, their 3–0 victory over the champions before the November international break, during which Jérémy Doku starred, laid out their title credentials. The Cityzens, with the freakish Erling Haaland and an improving Doku leading the way, appear an ominous threat once more.
Guardiola certainly isn’t shy of options out wide, with Omar Marmoush, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki among the Spaniard’s options, and Doku’s rise this term has lessened the need for a player of Semenyo’s profile.
Still, the Ghanaian would add an efficient finishing touch and game-breaking power to a City side that’s embracing the counter-attack.
Likelihood Rating: 5/10
3. Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham supporters want the ENIC Group to put their money where their mouth is.
The noise out of N17 points towards increased investment and a more aggressive approach in the transfer market, and Thomas Frank needs improved quality in attack.
Wilson Odobert is developing nicely down the left, but Semenyo is a potential game-breaker. His combination of power, two-footedness and supreme ball-striking render the 25-year-old a mightily tough assignment for any Premier League defence, and we know Spurs have previously been interested.
Unlike Man Utd, it makes sense for the Lilywhites to return to the well, and their relatively stable financial situation means they should back themselves to pull off a deal in the winter.
However, Semenyo may fancy waiting for alternative opportunities.
Likelihood Rating: 6/10
2. Arsenal
Arsenal haven’t yet been listed as a potential destination for the Ghanaian international, but their left-wing position is one that many feel can still be upgraded upon.
Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have both had their moments this season; the former in Europe and the latter domestically. Still, the Gunners could have the chance to add what some might regard as the final piece to their puzzle this winter.
Semenyo is not the superstar name in the mould of Rafael Leão or Rodrygo, but he’s a mightily effective Premier League winger who is a self-professed Arsenal fan and would surely jump at the chance to represent the Gunners.
Reports suggest the league leaders may have to sell before they buy this winter, but this is a deal that makes sense for all parties.
Likelihood Rating: 7/10
1. Liverpool
Liverpool surely have other priorities in January, but they’re still regarded as the current frontrunners for Semenyo’s signature.
Despite the addition of two outstanding centre forwards, some would argue that the club didn’t adequately replace Luis Díaz in the summer, with Cody Gakpo taking the mantle. The Dutchman is a useful wide player with a nose for goal, but he’s not the difference-maker who could help the Reds get out of their current sticky situation.
Semenyo, on the contrary, boasts the conviction and power that Gakpo lacks. There’s far more variety to his game, and he does seem a good fit for Arne Slot, who was on the receiving end of the full Antoine Semenyo experience on the opening night of the season.
Whether the racist abuse Semenyo suffered that night from a Liverpool supporter will affect a potential move remains to be seen.
Likelihood Rating: 8/10