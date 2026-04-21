Five Rising Stars to Watch From Real Madrid’s Youth League Triumph

Real Madrid won only their second-ever UEFA Youth League trophy on Monday night, as the club’s academy charges defeated Club Brugge after a dramatic 4–2 penalty shootout victory in Lausanne.

Managed by Álvaro López, Madrid Juvenil A (Under-19 team) claimed the title after a run that saw them defeat the likes of Marseille, Chelsea, Sporting CP and Paris Saint-Germain on the way to the final.

Madrid took the lead on the night in Switzerland as Jacobo Ortega scored a neat backheel midway through a dominant first half. Brugge found their way back into the match after the break, however, with the tie eventually going all the way to a shootout. In the end, it was goalkeeper Javier Navarro— also the hero in the semifinal win over PSG—who stepped up to save twice and deliver Los Blancos’ first title since 2020.

Youth League dominance isn’t always a sure-fire indicator of future success—none of the class of 2020 made it to the senior Real Madrid side amid fierce competition. However, there are high hopes for López’s particularly talented crop who have drawn praise and admiring glances from across the continent.

Here are five of the breakout stars to keep an eye on from this season’s exploits.

1. Javier Navarro

Javier Navarro was the hero of the night for Madrid. | Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Where else to start? The 19-year-old keeper made himself the main character of Madrid’s campaign with defining performances in both the semifinal and final.



Dubbed ‘San Javi’ by MARCA for his exploits, Navarro made six saves in a frantic semifinal clash with PSG to take the game to penalties, then keeping out three spot kicks to send his side to the final.



He saved another two in the shootout against Brugge to secure the trophy and said after the match: “It seems I'm good at penalties.”



That feels like an understatement.



His big game energy has been compared to Thibaut Courtois, while the Madrid-born stopper might end up having to battle fellow prospect Fran González for a pathway to the first team when the Belgian eventually leaves.

2. Daniel Yáñez

Daniel Yáñez already has first team experience this season. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

The electric 19-year-old winger from Andalusia is one who has already made the step up to the first team.



Prolific at youth level, Yáñez made his senior debut under Carlo Ancelotti as a substitute in the 3–0 La Liga win over Girona in December 2024, and has since made a further two outings for the senior side—even bagging an assist for Dean Huijsen in last month’s 4–1 win over Elche.



Unfazed by the occasion in Switzerland, Yáñez put in a tireless display creating two great chances early on before scoring his penalty.



Potentially following the path of Nico Paz, he has been linked with a move to Cesc Fàbregas’s Como in recent weeks.

3. Diego Aguado

Diego Aguado has been a commanding presence at youth level. | Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

The scorer of the decisive penalty in Lausanne, Madrid-born Aguado is one of the leaders and most highly rated talents of López’s team.



Another who has had a taste of senior action, the commanding, left-footed center back made his first-team debut in the Copa del Rey win over Minera this season.



A MARCA piece written in the wake of the final, during which Aguado made several key defensive interventions, urged Real Madrid to “invest everything” in the homegrown starlet.



The article reads: “If it were Diego Aguadinho, he’d cost €100 million; the English version, Diego Watery, would be €80 million; and Diego Di Aguado another €70 million.”



With David Alaba set to leave this summer, and Raúl Asencio possibly to follow, there could well be a space to accommodate ‘Watery’ in the first-team setup next season.

4. Jacobo Ortega

Jacobo Ortega is an old-fashioned number nine. | Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Another one whose pathway to the first-team could be accelerated due to a combo of his eye-catching displays and gaps in the roster is 19-year-old Ortega.



A classic ‘nine’ who stands at well over 6ft tall, the academy talent is capable of playing with his back to goal and engaging in a physical battle. Since the departure of Joselu, Madrid have somewhat missed having a ‘Plan B’ striker in their ranks.



Yet to make a first-team appearance—though he has featured for Madrid’s Castilla side—Jacobo scored the opener in the final with an audacious backheel, as well as netting in the quarterfinal win over Sporting CP.

5. Liberto Navascués

Liberto was a key figure in Madrid’s successful campaign. | Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Only featuring off the bench in the final, Liberto still made a big impact.



The 19-year-old super sub, who was the hero of the semifinal with his late equalizer and winning penalty, scored the opening spot kick of the shootout against Brugge and will be remembered as one of the heroes of the campaign.



The 19-year-old is a left-back-cum-winger for the academy and has flitted between the Juvenil A and Castilla sides so far in his nascent career.



Heartwarming videos of the youngster embracing his family members after the semifinal and final wins have become viral moments from the campaign.



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