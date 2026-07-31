Five Key Takeaways From Wrexham’s Preseason Defeat to Liverpool

Wrexham suffered their first defeat of the summer after losing 1–0 to Liverpool in New York on Wednesday night.

Phil Parkinson’s side once again gave a good account of themselves against Premier League opposition but were narrowly beaten after a deflected effort from Rio Ngumoha.

The Red Dragons will face Sunderland in their final preseason friendly this weekend, while Parkinson also plans to use the Carabao Cup first-round tie against Middlesbrough as another opportunity to prepare for the new Championship season.

That means there is little time left before Wrexham begin another push for promotion to the Premier League. Here are five things we learned from the latest outing.

A Different Type of Test

Liverpool found it tough against the physicality of Wrexham. | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Wrexham may not have won, but Parkinson will still be pleased with much of what he saw from his side against Liverpool. The Red Dragons endured their worst defensive campaign since being relegated from the Football League in 2008 last season, making defensive improvement a key priority if they are to challenge near the top of the Championship.

Even with seven changes from the side that defeated Leeds United in Tampa, Wrexham coped well against their toughest opponent of the summer and were only narrowly beaten by a late deflected effort. Zak Vyner impressed once again in his preferred center back role, while Dan Scarr produced another commanding display in the heart of the defense.

Liverpool were frustrated for long periods and limited to speculative efforts from distance, with the winning goal coming only after Wrexham’s starting back three had been replaced just after the hour mark. Having already kept clean sheets against Wisła Kraków and Manchester United this summer, the defense is beginning to look far more solid.

Solid Foundations

Lewis O’Brien has impressed in a central midfield role this summer. | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Parkinson has experimented throughout preseason, but it is becoming increasingly clear that he is settling on his strongest lineup ahead of the new campaign. While much of the attention was on the players brought into the side against Liverpool, there was also plenty to take from the four who retained their places.

Vyner had never played in defense for Wrexham before this summer, having initially been used as a defensive midfielder following his arrival from Bristol City in January. He now looks like a key figure in the back three, and fan favorite Max Cleworth could have a genuine battle on his hands to win back his place. That is exactly the type of competition Parkinson wants.

Matty James and Lewis O’Brien appear to have established themselves as the preferred central midfield pairing, with O’Brien looking increasingly comfortable in the role. It was also notable that George Thomason kept his place, with the makeshift wingback once again preferred to Liberato Cacace on the left flank.

What Next for Okonkwo?

Arthur Okonkwo has entered the final year of his Wrexham contract. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There is still uncertainty surrounding Wrexham’s goalkeeping situation heading into the new season. Arthur Okonkwo started against Leeds United in Tampa with Danny Ward left out of the squad, while Ward got the nod against Liverpool as Okonkwo missed out entirely in New York.

Okonkwo remains the popular choice among many supporters, but he was dropped for the final four matches of last season and does not appear to have fully regained Parkinson’s trust. Fresh reports this week linked the 24-year-old with a move to Derby County, though Sports Illustrated understands there is no truth to those rumors.

Whatever the future holds, Okonkwo has entered the final year of his contract and has yet to be offered an extension. That is hardly a ringing endorsement, and with Wrexham still interested in signing another goalkeeper this summer, it is becoming increasingly difficult to see him being offered a new deal.

Missed Opportunities

Rathbone is expected to occupy a squad role next season. | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Preseason is all about opportunity, but several Wrexham players have so far failed to make the most of theirs. That has been especially evident in attacking midfield, where Ollie Rathbone and Davis Keillor-Dunn again struggled to make a meaningful impact against Liverpool.

Of all the players used in attacking midfield this summer, Bailey Cadamarteri has been the standout—and even he is a striker operating out of position. Nathan Broadhead has shown flashes of quality but is still waiting for his defining preseason performance, leaving uncertainty over who will occupy those attacking midfield roles when the Championship campaign begins.

Josh Windass has yet to play a single minute this preseason because of injury, but if anything, his absence has only reinforced his importance. The lack of genuine competition for his role has highlighted just how valuable he is, and on current evidence, Wrexham will need him to replicate his Player of the Season form if they are to challenge for promotion.

A Change of Plans?

Scarr has been widely expected to leave Wrexham this summer. | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Wrexham remain in the market for another center back this summer but missed out on Matías Moreno after he opted to join Serie A side Venezia. It is not viewed as a major setback at the Racecourse Ground, however, as Sports Illustrated understands he was never the club's top target for the position.

The Red Dragons still intend to strengthen before the transfer deadline, with another arrival likely to trigger at least one departure. Conor Coady was left out of the U.S. tour squad and is expected to leave on loan, while many believed Scarr could also be heading for the exit. Based on his performances this summer, that would seem harsh.

The 31-year-old has been one of Wrexham's standout performers throughout preseason and delivered another excellent display against Liverpool. He has rarely let the club down since arriving two years ago, although there is an acceptance that he currently occupies more of a squad role and may want to move elsewhere in search of regular playing time. From Wrexham’s perspective, though, now may not be the right time to let him go.

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