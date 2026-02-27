Florian Wirtz Injury Update Threatens Liverpool’s Champions League Push

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has ruled Florian Wirtz out of Saturday’s meeting with West Ham United, insisting he has “no idea” when the German will return.

Wirtz hurt his back in the warm-up before last week’s victory over Nottingham Forest but Slot was initially confident the in-form midfielder would be back well before West Ham’s trip to Anfield on Saturday. Unfortunately, things have now changed.

“Don’t expect Florian to be available,” Slot told his pre-match press conference. “That’s a disappointment, of course. Every time my player is not available is a disappointment and also something I did not expect after last week. Sometimes, that’s how things can involve—unfortunately, this time, not in a positive way.

“No [idea of a recovery timeline]. At this moment in time, no. Usually, when I say that, I do know that but I don’t want to share it, but now I honestly don’t know.

“In my opinion, it’s already a big accomplishment of him that he stayed fit for such a long time because he had to make a step from where he played towards Liverpool, towards the Premier League, and that he stayed fit all the time tells you a lot about the mentality and the work rate of the player and the performance staff.

“Unfortunately, last week and this week he is not available and that’s indeed a disappointment for him, but definitely also for us because he played really, really, really, really well lately.

How Can Liverpool Replace Wirtz?

With just minutes to react to Wirtz’s late withdrawal from the squad last weekend, it was Curtis Jones who was drafted into attacking midfield. His underwhelming performance was one of many issues in a win which Slot has admitted Liverpool did not deserve.

Now that Slot has had more time to prepare, expect a different response against West Ham, although injury issues elsewhere in squad undoubtedly limit the Liverpool boss’s options.

Dominik Szoboszlai is the preferred alternative in that central attacking midfield role—he’s been Liverpool’s best player this season by some margin—but has had to fill in at right back due to a complete loss of options in that position.

Jeremie Frimpong is back from injury and available once again, but Slot will have to decide whether the summer signing is fit enough to start or whether Szoboszlai will still be needed at the back.

Alternative options for Slot are Alexis Mac Allister, whose shift forwards from defensive midfield would, itself, need replacing, or an awkward shoehorning of a winger into a central role. Fans want to see young Rio Ngumoha given more minutes but the 17-year-old is significantly stronger in wider positions, while none of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo or Federico Chiesa would appear comfortable as a No. 10.

The Knock-on Effect on Liverpool’s Champions League Hopes

It was no coincidence that Liverpool put on their ugliest showing in months on the day they lost the in-form Wirtz.

The German’s stood out so far in 2026, appearing to finally have settled in to life in the Premier League, and has contributed five goals and two assists across all competitions in the last two months. He has offered a massive push up the standings to a Liverpool side still struggling for consistency.

Slot’s side still sit sixth in the Premier League table, outside of the Champions League spots, and can ill-afford more underwhelming performances which will inevitably get punished sooner, rather than later.

“We need to win a lot of games, because other teams will and that is where our focus is,” Slot conceded. “Not so much about points and gaps although we are aware of the table.”

Without Wirtz, Liverpool’s big to rack up those wins will be a whole lot harder. Fans will be praying that his indefinite absence does not drag on much longer.

